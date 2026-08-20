Kim Hye-soo Delivers Another Career-Defining Role... Her Nuanced Performance in 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now' Stands Out

At the production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now,' held on the 28th at The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel, Kim Hye-soo posed for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hye-soo is winning viewers over with a commanding performance that anchors the Coupang Play series 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now' (written by Jung Eun Kyung and Park Soo-rin, directed by Changhee Lee).

As Kim Hye-soo's black comedy 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now' draws strong reactions with its unpredictable twists, the hidden reality of Kyung Hee is gradually coming to light, heightening interest. Kim Hye-soo portrays Kyung Hee, who tries to protect her life even as a bigger crisis unfolds beyond the affair, leaving a strong impression in every scene with her steady acting.

In particular, Kim Hye-soo, who drew attention with her glamorous styling, delicately captured the inner side of Kyung Hee, who looks perfect on the surface but is more desperate than anyone to protect her life. She vividly portrayed the character's emotional turmoil, as Kyung Hee is thrown off balance by her husband Lim Jae-hong's secret and her daughter's lie, revealing the depth of her long experience as an actress.

Throughout the process, Kim Hye-soo shaped Kyung Hee as someone who can be stronger than anyone at one moment and painfully small and fragile the next. When she slapped Jae-hong hard without even blinking after his apology, she showed a fierce resolve. In the scene where she went into her room alone and cried while reliving her hurt, she brought out the character's vulnerable inner self. By naturally connecting moments that felt entirely different despite belonging to the same person, she completed Kyung Hee's complex layers.

Kim Hye-soo's delicate acting, which conveys a character's inner world through even the smallest expressions and gestures, also shone through. A subtly twitching eyebrow carried a sense of imminent tension, while her wandering hands and gestures reflected a complicated mix of embarrassment and disbelief. She also deepened the immersion by linking Kyung Hee's signature 'weapon' of glamour to the character's emotional arc. By hiding swollen eyes from a night of crying behind oversized sunglasses and wearing a leather jacket over a bright red dress, she made Kyung Hee's pain even more vivid through a more dazzling outer shell.

"Love is something that can stab you in the back even after promising to love someone forever and stay by their side until your hair turns gray," and "Whether it's a husband or a child, what on earth got into the women next door?" Her self-mocking lines, delivered in Kim Hye-soo's signature lively tone, helped offset the heavy mood. As her sharp dialogue was paired with Kim Hye-soo's uniquely playful rhythm, the black comedy tone of the series became even more pronounced.

Meanwhile, 'The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now' is keeping viewers hooked by showing Kyung Hee's family as they are shaken by problems that spread out of control. As cracks begin to appear in their once peaceful daily life, interest is growing in how fierce the coming chaos will become and in Kyung Hee's story as she stands at a crossroads between family and success.

The series has been riding high, ranking No. 1 among Coupang Play's most popular titles for three consecutive weeks. Episode 6 will be released on Friday the 21st at 8 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.