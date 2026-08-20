Jun Hyun-moo Says, "It Feels Like a Complete Swamp Road"... The Grueling Off-Road Journey of 'Moodysseus' ('I Live Alone')

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Jun Hyun-moo is about to embark on an odyssey just to see a lake.

On the 21st, MBC's 'I Live Alone' will air the second part of Jun Hyun-moo's 29-hour spontaneous trip to Kazakhstan.

In the previous episode, Jun Hyun-moo set off on an impromptu trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, during a one-night, two-day break. Excluding flight time, he had only 29 hours for the trip. Starting with the traditional Green Bazaar, he packed his first day with visits to Köktöbe, where he enjoyed Almaty's night views and amusement park, and a lamb rib restaurant recommended by Lee Joo-seung and Ko Kyung-pyo.

Photo courtesy of MBC

At 11 p.m., Jun Hyun-moo chose Kolsai Lake as his next destination. He had already booked a local stay on Ko Kyung-pyo's strong recommendation, but he hesitated after learning that the trip would take as long as five hours. Even so, he boldly decided to spend 10 of his remaining 20 hours on the round trip to Kolsai Lake.

Photo courtesy of MBC

As he drove along pitch-black roads, Jun Hyun-moo said, "It feels like I'm going to see a complete swamp road," and began a long journey solely to reach Kolsai Lake. He even took a short nap at a rest stop and traveled through the night, only to face a rugged off-road path that jolted him wide awake. He is also said to be shocked after unexpectedly encountering "this" on the road, raising curiosity about what happened.

Photo courtesy of MBC

After a long journey, Jun Hyun-moo finally arrives at his lodging after 5 a.m. The exhausting trip leaves him drained, and he faces another hurdle in the empty lobby, where there is not a single sign of life. With even check-in proving difficult, viewers are eager to see whether Jun Hyun-moo can safely get through the night and finally meet the Kolsai Lake he has been longing to see.

The second part of Jun Hyun-moo's Kazakhstan road trip, in which the "Moodysseus" star takes on a journey as arduous as Odysseus' just to see Kolsai Lake, will air on MBC's 'I Live Alone' on the 21st at 11:10 p.m.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.