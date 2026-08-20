"Wegovy to Mounjaro, rapid gain and rapid loss"... Will 'Mousetrap' stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Kyu-hyung make this extreme chase thriller work? (Full)

The production presentation for the Netflix drama 'Mousetrap' was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Actors Sul Kyung-gu, Ryu Jun-yeol, and Lee Kyu-hyung

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] A mystery chase drama in which a person loses their name, identity, and even their wealth to an unknown force is set to meet viewers around the world.

On the morning of the 20th, Netflix's original series 'Mousetrap' (written by Lee Jae-gon, directed by Kim Hong-sun) held its production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Ryu Jun-yeol, who plays Mun-jae, a man who loses everything overnight and has his identity stolen; Sul Kyung-gu, who plays loan shark No-ja, a man driven by money and a goal; Lee Kyu-hyung, who plays detective Sun-yong, who digs into the truth of the case; and director Kim Hong-sun attended the event.

'Mousetrap' is a chase thriller about a novelist whose name, face, and life are taken away by a mysterious being called the field mouse, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the identity of the field mouse.

The series was adapted from the webtoon of the same name by artist Ludbico, which was inspired by the folktale 'Field Mouse.' 'Mousetrap' is drawing attention as director Kim Hong-sun's new series. He has already shown a distinctive touch in genre works such as the mystery melodrama period piece 'Dear Hongrang,' the tense hostage robbery thriller 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,' the Korean-style exorcism drama 'The Guest,' and the sound-chase thriller 'Voice.'

The production presentation for the Netflix drama 'Mousetrap' was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Ryu Jun-yeol posed for photos. Jeong Jae-geun,

The production presentation for the Netflix drama 'Mousetrap' was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Sul Kyung-gu posed for photos. Jeong Jae-geun,

The production presentation for the Netflix drama 'Mousetrap' was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Lee Kyu-hyung posed for photos. Jeong Jae-geun,

Ryu Jun-yeol said, "The setup was interesting from the start. I remembered reading folktales when I was young, and I was drawn to the idea of turning that into something modern. When I first read the script, the story was unfolding in a way that was unpredictable and intriguing. I even looked up the original work because I wanted to know what happened next. I joined the project because I was so curious."

Sul Kyung-gu added, "As Ryu Jun-yeol said, our work has no hero and no supernatural powerhouse. It features people who seem to have something missing, and it was fun to see them drive the story forward. It was a work where you guessed at the truth and followed the clues, and the immersion was remarkable."

Lee Kyu-hyung said, "The pace was fast. It was so entertaining, and I kept wanting to know what would happen next. I even got chills, and that made me decide I had to do this project."

Director Kim Hong-sun explained his reason for taking on the project, saying, "It is a story based on a traditional folktale. The webtoon has a cold, eerie sense of fear. Writer Lee Jae-gon turned the original work into a dynamic chase story. I also identified with the protagonist and kept reading the script while thinking I wanted to see the field mouse. There was no reason not to do it."

On what makes the material stand out, he said, "It is a subject that has appeared before, but our work takes a different form through the chase. The way it unfolds is different, and that makes it a story with the fun of a game of searching for someone, so its tone is a bit different. I tried to be mindful of that point and express it accordingly."

The production presentation for the Netflix drama 'Mousetrap' was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Sul Kyung-gu is pretending to punch Ryu Jun-yeol in the

Ryu Jun-yeol, who played both Mun-jae and the field mouse in a dual role, said, "I thought through it a lot with director Kim Hong-sun. In the end, this is the result of trying everything I could. I said something similar when I worked on the film 'The Night Owl' before. Back then, everyone knew I wasn't visually impaired, so I had to think about how to convince the audience. For this project too, when I thought about how to make it believable, I tried not to force too much and instead focused on delicate details like personality and facial expressions. In the scenes where the characters exchange dialogue through their voices, we created points that would surprise viewers. It is not exactly an Easter egg, but if you look closely, there are interesting details to find."

Director Kim Hong-sun praised him, saying, "Mun-jae is not a kind-hearted protagonist, nor is he a character with a heroic narrative. He had to play a dual role, and I made the offer after watching the performances Ryu Jun-yeol has shown so far. On set, he came up with ideas very intensely, and I came to see him as an actor with many alternatives. He was a great help from a directing standpoint."

Lee Kyu-hyung, who had to both bulk up and lose weight for 'Mousetrap,' said, "At first, I bulked up because the character was rough and had to be good at fighting. I worked hard to gain weight, but director Kim Hong-sun said, 'Why did you get like this?' and 'You need to look sharper.' I was caught off guard, so I had to lose the weight again in a hurry. It would have been nice if someone had told me in advance." He added, "I borrowed the power of modern medicine. I lost 10 kilograms, and there are a lot of good medicines these days. I tried both of the widely known drugs, the three-syllable one, Wegovy, and the four-syllable one, Mounjaro. I had to do whatever I could. They were a bit expensive, but I took on both challenges, lost the weight, and although I was in a lot of pain, I am maintaining it well." His candid remarks drew laughter from the room.

Director Kim Hong-sun comforted him, saying, "Sun-yong is an angry, sharp, and sensitive character, so I naturally thought he would need to lose weight. I trusted Lee Kyu-hyung because I think he is an actor with a very wide range."

The production presentation for the Netflix drama 'Mousetrap' was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Sul Kyung-gu, Ryu Jun-yeol, director Kim Hong-sun, and

Sul Kyung-gu, who is working with Ryu Jun-yeol for the first time, said, "Ryu Jun-yeol is really cute. He is so easy to be around. While working on 'Mousetrap,' I received a lot of help from him. I was thrown into it, but Ryu Jun-yeol really comes prepared. He also gives me a lot of ideas about my own role. There were quite a few scenes I took on after hearing his suggestions. Acting with him was enjoyable. We had many scenes sitting together in a car, and we exchanged a lot of stories while filming."

Ryu Jun-yeol also said, "There were opportunities to work together before, but our schedules never matched, so we finally got to meet on this project. Meeting through this work was really important, and I was glad it happened. It was great to be able to talk about acting with senior Sul Kyung-gu. As everyone could feel, he is a very comfortable and open senior. He is also someone who is ready for whatever I say. At first, we spoke cautiously, but later we started throwing out all kinds of ideas and made the set a fun place. I feel that who you meet and who you work with matters more than the result. Meeting senior Sul Kyung-gu at this point in time will probably fill a lot in my life going forward. I am grateful just to have a place where we can talk like this."

Mousetrap, a series adaptation of Ludbico's webtoon of the same name, stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung. It was written by Lee Jae-gon of 'Special Affairs Team TEN' and 'A Model Family,' and directed by Kim Hong-sun of 'Voice,' 'The Guest,' 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,' and 'Dear Hongrang.' It will be released on Netflix on the 28th.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.