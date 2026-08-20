"Mousetrap" Ryu Jun-yeol: "It Started from a Folk Tale, and I Chose It Because the Story Sparked Curiosity"

Netflix held a production presentation for the drama "Mousetrap" on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Ryu Jun-yeol is answering questions. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ryu Jun-yeol said, "I was intrigued by how unpredictable the story was."

On the morning of the 20th, Netflix held a production presentation for the original series "Mousetrap" at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. The event was attended by Ryu Jun-yeol, who plays Moon-jae, a man who loses everything overnight and has his identity stolen; Sul Kyung-gu, who plays loan shark No-ja, a man driven by money and purpose; Lee Kyu-hyung, who plays detective Soon-yong, who digs into the truth behind the case; and director Kim Hong-sun.

Ryu Jun-yeol explained, "The premise was interesting from the start. I remembered reading folk tales as a child, and I was drawn to the idea of turning that into something modern. When I first read the script, the story was unfolding in a way that was unpredictable and full of curiosity. I even looked up the original work because I wanted to know what happened next. I got involved because I was so curious."

Sul Kyung-gu added, "As Ryu Jun-yeol said, our story has no hero and no supernatural being with special powers. It features people who seem to have something missing, and it was interesting to see them drive the story forward. It was a work that followed the clues while guessing what the truth might be, and the immersion was remarkable."

Lee Kyu-hyung said, "The pace was fast. It was so entertaining, and I kept wondering what would happen next. I even got chills, and that made me decide I had to do this project."

"Mousetrap," a series adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Ludvico, is a chase thriller about a novelist who has his name, face, and life stolen by a mysterious being called Mousetrap, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the identity of Mousetrap. It stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung. The script was written by Lee Jae-gon, known for "Special Affairs Team TEN" and "A Model Family," and directed by Kim Hong-sun, who helmed "Voice," "The Guest," "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area," and "Dear Hongrang." It will be released on Netflix on the 28th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.