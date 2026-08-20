"Mousetrap" Ryu Jun-yeol: "I struggled with how to change everything from personality to voice for a dual role"

A production presentation for the Netflix original series "Mousetrap" was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Ryu Jun-yeol posed for photos. Photo by

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ryu Jun-yeol said, "I thought a lot about how to convince viewers with a dual role."

On the morning of the 20th, Netflix held a production presentation for the original series "Mousetrap" at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. The event was attended by Ryu Jun-yeol, who plays Moon-jae, a novelist who loses everything overnight and has his identity stolen; Sul Kyung-gu, who plays loan shark No-ja, a man driven by money and purpose; Lee Kyu-hyung, who plays detective Sun-yong, who digs into the truth behind the case; and director Kim Hong-sun.

Ryu Jun-yeol said he discussed the role extensively with director Kim Hong-sun. "It was the result of trying everything I could," he said. "I made a similar comment when I worked on the film 'The Night Owl' before. At that time, everyone knew I wasn't visually impaired, so I wondered how I could convince the audience. For this project too, when I thought about how to make it believable, I tried to build it by focusing on subtle details such as personality and facial expressions rather than forcing too much into the performance. In the scenes where the characters exchange dialogue through their voices, I created points that would surprise viewers. It may not be an Easter egg, but if you look closely, there are some interesting details."

Based on the webtoon of the same name by writer Ludvico, "Mousetrap" is a chase thriller about a novelist who has his name, face and life stolen by a mysterious being called Mousetrap, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the identity of Mousetrap. The series stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu and Lee Kyu-hyung. It was written by Lee Jae-Gon, who worked on "Special Affairs Team TEN" and "A Model Family," and directed by Kim Hong-sun, known for "Voice," "The Guest," "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area" and "Dear Hongrang." It will be released on Netflix on the 28th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.