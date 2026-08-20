"Mousetrap" Sul Kyung-gu Says of First Project with Ryu Jun-yeol, "I Received a Lot of Help... Such a Cute Junior"

A production presentation for the Netflix original series "Mousetrap" was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Sul Kyung-gu posed for photos. Jung

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Actor Sul Kyung-gu said, "My first project with Ryu Jun-yeol was really cute."

The production presentation for Netflix's original series "Mousetrap" was held on the morning of the 20th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Attending the event were Ryu Jun-yeol, who plays Moon-jae, a man who loses everything overnight and has his identity stolen; Sul Kyung-gu, who plays loan shark No-ja, who moves for money and a purpose; Lee Kyu-hyung, who plays detective Sun-yong, who uncovers the truth behind the case; and director Kim Hong-seon.

Speaking about his first time working with Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu confessed, "Ryu Jun-yeol is really cute. He's so easy to work with. While filming 'Mousetrap,' I received a lot of help from him. I was just thrown into it, but Ryu Jun-yeol really does a lot of preparation. He also gives me many ideas about my character. There were quite a few scenes I took on after hearing his suggestions. Acting with Ryu Jun-yeol was enjoyable. We had many scenes sitting together in a car, and we exchanged a lot of stories while filming."

"Mousetrap," adapted from the webtoon of the same name by writer Ludvico, is a chase thriller about a novelist who has his name, face, and life stolen by a mysterious being called Mousetrap, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the identity of Mousetrap. The series stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung. It was written by Lee Jae-gon, known for "Not_found" and "A Model Family," and directed by Kim Hong-seon, known for "Voice," "The Guest," "Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area," and "Dear Hongrang." It will be released on Netflix on the 28th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.