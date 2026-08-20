Rising Stars Moon Sang-min and Cynthia Confirmed for High School Rom-Com 'Don't Cross The Wall'

Netflix series 'Don't Cross The Wall' (written by Lee Na-eun and directed by Lee Soo-hyun) has cast Moon Sang-min, Cynthia, Lee Min-jae, and Choi Hee-jin, setting the stage for a fresh youth romance.

'Don't Cross The Wall' follows 19-year-olds who begin their first love story at Jinwol Boys' High School and Jinwol Girls' High School, two elite rival schools separated by a wall.

Against the backdrop of an old rumor that says, 'If you cross the wall, you will pay the price,' and a strict school rule that says 'expulsion for dating,' the series captures the thrill of a love that feels close yet out of reach, along with memories of school days that many people have experienced at least once. It is expected to modernize the soft, youthful sensibility of high school romance while delivering both empathy and excitement. The project is drawing attention as a new addition to Netflix's K-high school romance lineage, following works such as the film 'Love Untangled' and the series 'Love Alarm,' both of which were loved by global viewers.

Direction will be handled by Lee Soo-hyun, who has shown stylish and refined romantic storytelling through dramas such as 'Filing for Love,' 'My Dearest Nemesis,' and 'Shooting Stars.' The script is written by Lee Na-eun, whose realistic yet heart-fluttering lines in Netflix's 'Melo Movie' and the drama 'Our Beloved Summer' won over many viewers. Together, the two creators, known for delicately portraying youth, love, and growth, are expected to capture the memories of first love in a way that resonates with audiences around the world.

The casting of popular young stars also adds to the excitement. Moon Sang-min, who has established himself as a next-generation youth actor through Netflix's 'Pavane,' the drama 'A Trap Called Desire,' and 'Under the Queen's Umbrella,' and who earned recognition for his acting after winning the New Actor Award at the 46th Golden Cinematography Awards, will play Ichiwon, the model student and Jinwol Boys' High School student body president who earns everyone's trust with his flawless image. Cynthia, who has drawn attention across genres through 'Resident Playbook' and 'The Witch: Part 2. The Other One,' will portray Soran, the beloved Jinwol Girls' High School student body president who is popular throughout the school. Ichiwon is a perfect student with strong academics, athletic ability, and character, while Soran throws herself into everything with passion and sees Ichiwon as her rival. Moon Sang-min and Cynthia are expected to bring their youthful chemistry to life, capturing the uncertain feelings between two people who grew up together, whether they are simply competitive or beginning to fall for each other.

Lee Min-jae, who is gaining attention as a rising star through Netflix's 'Weak Hero Class 2' and the drama 'Crash Course in Romance,' will show a different side of his charm as Gong Suho, a rival with a love-hate relationship with Ichiwon at Jinwol Boys' High School who approaches Soran for reasons of his own. Choi Hee-jin, loved for her roles in 'Heavenly Ever After' and 'A Story I Never Told You,' will play Kim Riji, a bright and lively transfer student at Jinwol Girls' High School and Soran's roommate, bringing new tension to the story. As Suho and Riji enter the daily lives of Ichiwon and Soran for different reasons, curiosity is growing over what unexpected changes they will bring. Attention is now focused on the story of excitement and growth that these four young characters will create.

'Don't Cross The Wall' is a high school romantic comedy set at an elite boys' school and girls' school separated by a wall. It tells the story of 19-year-olds who are forbidden to date as they encounter first love. Moon Sang-min, Cynthia, Lee Min-jae, and Choi Hee-jin star in the series, with Lee Na-eun of 'Our Beloved Summer' writing the script and Lee Soo-hyun of 'Filing for Love' directing.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.