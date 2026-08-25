Park Bo-kyung, backed by the Blue Dragon, solidifies her rising-star status with next project 'The Ordinary Jackpot'

Park Bo-kyung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses ahead of an interview with Sportschosun on the 4th. Bak Jaeman / / 2026.08.04 /

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Park Bo-kyung, who drew major attention by winning the Best Supporting Actress Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, is set to continue her momentum with her next project, 'The Ordinary Jackpot.'

Park will appear before viewers as Ms. Park in the TVING original series 'The Ordinary Jackpot.'

'The Ordinary Jackpot' is a K-office drama about Gong Eun-tae (Lee Jun-hyuk), a team leader who has been pushed around from above and below just to get through each day. After winning the lottery, he goes to work with a new mindset, carrying 1.3 billion won in prize money instead of a resignation letter.

In the series, Ms. Park is a veteran supervisor who keeps a close eye on both the flow of the organization and the relationships between people. With the realism of an ordinary office worker and seasoned leadership, the character is expected to add weight and rhythm to the drama’s everyday office narrative.

What stands out in particular is Park Bo-kyung's transformation from Jeong Yeo-jin in Netflix's 'The Art of Sarah,' where she vividly portrayed a complex inner world shaped by desire and lack, into a more grounded Ms. Park in this new work. After dominating the screen with Jeong Yeo-jin's sharp tension, she now raises expectations for how she will shape the tone and rhythm of a boss many office workers may have encountered at least once.

Park Bo-kyung won the Best Supporting Actress Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on July 31 for her portrayal of Jeong Yeo-jin in 'The Art of Sarah,' a character she brought to life as a multidimensional figure rather than a simple villain. Her carefully layered performance, built on desire, lack, admiration, jealousy, and loneliness, once again proved her meticulous character interpretation and unmatched presence.

It is also welcome to see her reunite with Lee Jun-hyuk in this project. The two actors, who deepened their respective dramas with their characters in 'Love Scout' and 'The Art of Sarah,' are drawing attention to the new chemistry they will create in the familiar setting of the workplace.

From intense characters to everyday roles, Park Bo-kyung has expanded her range by showing a completely different side in each project. After taking home the Blue Dragon trophy, anticipation is building for her next transformation as Ms. Park.

Meanwhile, 'The Ordinary Jackpot' will be released exclusively on TVING at 6 p.m. on September 10. It will premiere on tvN at 9 p.m. on September 14 and air every Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.