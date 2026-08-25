What to Expect from Son Ye-jin's Period Romance Thriller 'The Scandal'... Set for Release on September 18

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Netflix series 'The Scandal' (written by Lee Seung-young and Ahn Hye-song, directed by Jeong Ji-woo) has confirmed its release for September 18.

The Scandal has drawn attention for bringing together director Jeong Ji-woo, who has built a singular cinematic world, and Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana, who have each proven their strong screen presence. The series adapts Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses to the Joseon era.

As director Jeong Ji-woo said, "I did not simply want a melodrama structure. I built the story around characters who have a modern sense of self, asking, 'Who am I?'" The Scandal is expected to offer a contemporary reinterpretation of the original classic from a 2026 perspective, vividly portraying the desires of various characters who defy the taboos of Joseon.

The released teaser poster captures the three characters entangled in a secretive game of seduction like a painting, immediately drawing attention. The poster heightens anticipation for how the stories of the three figures, rendered through a distinctly Korean mise-en-scène, will unfold.

Lady Cho, played by Son Ye-jin, is shown sitting in the inner quarters surrounded by red, blooming flowers. The image raises questions about why this proper noblewoman would propose the wager and what desire she is hiding. Jo Won, played by Ji Chang-wook, sits confidently among women who seem to have stepped out of a traditional portrait, living up to his reputation as Joseon's ultimate seducer. The image sparks curiosity about whether he can win the bet and claim what he wants. Heeyeon, played by Nana, wears a forlorn expression amid a profusion of plum blossoms, adding to the intrigue over what fate awaits her after becoming an unwitting target of the wager. The phrase, "Desire what cannot be had," further amplifies curiosity about how the bet, which drives each character to defy the taboos of the era and reveal their desires, will end.

The released teaser trailer signals the beginning of a wager that will shake Joseon, especially Bukchon Hanok Village, where the noble class lives. Lady Cho proposes the bet with a gaze that seems to see through everything, Jo Won accepts it with eyes full of desire, and Heeyeon, by contrast, reveals fear on her face. The alternating scenes heighten curiosity about the fate of the three people caught up in the wager.

Jo Won then approaches Heeyeon to win the bet, while Lady Cho watches from the sidelines. Their subtle tension builds, leaving viewers wondering what awaits at the end of the game. The Korean-style mise-en-scène, which makes the sensual narrative even more alluring, further raises expectations for the series.

'The Scandal' tells the story of a bold and dangerous love wager between a woman with exceptional talent who cannot be confined to the role of a Joseon-era woman and Joseon's greatest seducer, along with the story of a woman caught in that wager. The series stars Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. It is written by Lee Seung-young of The Art of Negotiation and Ahn Hye-song of Somebody, and directed by Jeong Ji-woo of Eungyo, Tune in for Love, and Somebody. It will be released on Netflix on September 18.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.