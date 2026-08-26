Cha Tae-hyun Heads to Jecheon with Series 'Private Taxi'... Selected as the First Series Invitation at the Jecheon Music and Film Festival

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Actor Cha Tae-hyun's series "Private Taxi" has been selected as an invited title for the 22nd Jecheon International Music & Film Festival (JIMFF).

Big In Square and Studio Flow, the producers of "Private Taxi," said that the mid-form human healing music drama based on a popular webtoon has been chosen as an official invitation title for the 22nd Jecheon Music and Film Festival. They added that it will be the first drama series ever presented at the festival, with four carefully selected episodes out of eight total episodes to be unveiled on the big screen for the first time. The invitation carries even greater meaning as it marks the first drama series selected by the Jecheon Music and Film Festival, which has long led the way in the organic fusion of music and film.

The released teaser poster immediately draws attention with its retro yet cozy mint-colored background and classic visuals. At the center of the mint-toned space, Cha Tae-hyun appears as a taxi driver waiting for passengers with a bright smile, alongside a heavy, stylish black vintage taxi that creates the work's distinctive atmosphere.

In particular, a cassette tape object in the background, decorated with the handwritten phrase "We listen to music together," intuitively conveys the unique and warm musical mood of "Private Taxi," where the stories and song requests of booked passengers flow through the series.

"Private Taxi" is a human healing music drama set around a suspicious taxi that only carries reserved passengers. It follows the ordinary yet special stories of passengers who everyone can relate to and who hope to offer comfort, along with their requested songs.

Led by Cha Tae-hyun, the series has assembled a star-studded cast spanning generations and genres, including Lee Jae-in, Im Se-mi, Hyun Bong-sik, Lee Yeon-hee, Kim Do-hyun, Mimi, Joo Jong-hyuk, Ye Ji-won, Lee Kyu-hyung, An Ji-ho, Im Ha-ryong, and Ye Soo-jung, raising expectations as one of the most anticipated titles of 2026.

Meanwhile, "Private Taxi" is a global project that is set to expand into Asia, North America, Europe, and other overseas markets, beginning with a co-production with Fuji Television Network. Along with being selected for KOCCA's 2025 OTT-specialized content production support program, Big In Square is producing the festival-invited film "The Killers" and is currently working on the film "Kangsi: Horror Workshop." Studio Flow, which has produced Netflix's "The Frog" and "A Time Called You" as well as tvN's "Pro Bono," is joining the project as co-producer, bringing strong planning and high production quality.

Set to present a new paradigm for K-music dramas, "Private Taxi" will begin with its successful first screening at the 22nd Jecheon International Music & Film Festival and is scheduled to meet viewers in the second half of the year.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.