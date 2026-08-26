Lee Hyun-yi considers moving to follow her 'Samsung Electronics employee' husband... "A house like this in Dongtan?" ('Where Is My Home')

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun] The current real estate situation in Dongtan, widely regarded as a key residential area supporting the semiconductor industry, will be revealed.

On the 27th episode of MBC's "Where Is My Home," models Lee Hyun-yi and Lee Hye-jung, along with comedian Kim Sook, will visit Dongtan to inspect the area.

The three will look at the residential environment and real estate atmosphere in Dongtan, which ranked first in cumulative apartment price gains in the first half of 2026. Lee Hyun-yi, whose husband works as an engineer in Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division, drew attention when she revealed that she had once personally visited the area while considering living in Dongtan.

Before beginning the property tour, the three visit a nearby real estate agency. The broker explains that more people are choosing Dongtan as a place to live, driven by an influx of employees from major companies in the area and plans to expand the semiconductor industrial complex.

Kim Sook then brings up Lee Hyun-yi's situation and asks bluntly, "Is it better to be in Seoul or Dongtan?" The broker is said to have responded with a witty answer, raising curiosity.

They then tour an apartment in Dongtan 1 New Town. The listing stands out not only for its forest-adjacent location but also for its access to a soccer field, badminton court, children's playground, and other everyday amenities. It also offers so-called "shuttle-bus convenience," with shuttle service available right from the main gate. When the sale price was revealed, even the studio MCs were reportedly unable to hide their surprise.

In Dongtan 2 New Town, a rare detached house listing appears. Houses account for only a little over 2% of all homes in Dongtan 2 New Town. As Kim Sook toured the detached-house complex, she marveled at the exceptional living environment, describing it as "the flatland version of Pyeongchang-dong."

The interior is equally eye-catching. From the stylish rounded corners on the walls to the high ceilings and gallery-like layout, the home exudes a distinctive atmosphere.

The highlight comes on the outdoor veranda. When part of the floor opens up, an unexpected hidden space is revealed. As another area reminiscent of an apartment community facility is shown, Lee Hye-jung keeps expressing admiration, seemingly captivated, while Jang Dong-min, watching from the studio, also cannot hide his envy.

Attention is now focused on what kind of detached house in Dongtan managed to win them over so quickly.

The Dongtan New Town property tour episode of MBC's "Where Is My Home" airs on the 27th at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.