"My Queen"... Shin Min-a's 'The Remarried Empress' Confirms November 4 Release

Photo = Disney+

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Disney+ series 'The Remarried Empress' (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won) will spark a global "Navier syndrome" on Nov. 4.

Drawing attention as the first live-action adaptation of the legendary IP of the same name, which has already become a worldwide sensation through the webtoon that has recorded 2.97 billion cumulative global views as of July 2026, 'The Remarried Empress' has heightened anticipation by releasing a teaser trailer and character posters.

The released teaser begins with a sweeping view of the powerful Eastern Empire, hinting at an overwhelming scale and a world unlike anything seen before.

It then shows Empress Navier (Shin Min-a) seated regally against a backdrop of radiant light, followed by Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) vowing, "No matter what happens, my wife will be you alone," revealing the once-perfect relationship between the two. But when Rashta (Lee Se-young) appears before Sovieshu, cracks begin to form in their solid bond. As Sovieshu falls for Rashta, Rashta openly enjoys her sudden happiness, and Navier tries to steady herself while watching the two, foreshadowing an imperial scandal that will spiral out of control.

The story takes a new turn with the appearance of Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), the prince of the Western Kingdom. Heinrey approaches Navier with comfort, while Sovieshu grows jealous and enraged as he watches the two grow closer. As the relationships among the four begin to diverge, tensions reach a breaking point, and Sovieshu finally tells Navier he wants a divorce. Yet Navier, unshaken even by the shocking betrayal, accepts the divorce and demands approval for a remarriage, setting off a major upheaval in the Eastern Empire.

Photo = Disney+

The character posters released alongside the teaser also draw attention with their striking synchronicity, perfectly capturing each character's charm. Shin Min-a, as Navier, commands attention with the elegant and dignified presence of an empress. The caption, "I request approval for remarriage," highlights Navier's resolve as she chooses her own fate without wavering, even after the sudden divorce notice. Expectations are high for her performance as she writes a new destiny with the dignity of a perfect empress and her own independent choices.

Ju Ji-hoon, as Sovieshu, projects the presence of an emperor with absolute power, sitting on the throne and staring down at everything with an intense gaze. The caption, "I must divorce the empress," captures the change in Sovieshu, who suddenly tells Navier, with whom he had promised to spend his life, that he wants a divorce. It raises curiosity about what the emperor, who has everything, will lose through his own choice.

Lee Jong-suk, as Heinrey, completes the mysterious and alluring aura of a prince with a fleeting scene in which he seems about to kiss someone's hand. His words, "It is an honor to meet you, my queen," and his appearance before Navier signal the beginning of a new relationship and heighten curiosity.

Lee Se-young, as Rashta, smiles brightly while showing off her fresh energy and dazzling beauty. The caption, "Rashta is so happy these days!" reflects Rashta's present life, as she has escaped from being a runaway slave and now enjoys a dreamlike happiness as the emperor's favorite. Attention is focused on how far Rashta's ambition, which has quickly lifted her status, will go.

'The Remarried Empress,' adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, is a romantic fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire who is told to divorce the emperor after he falls for a runaway slave. Instead of accepting defeat, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Jung Young-joo, Park Ho-san, and Nam Yoon-ho. It is written by Yeo Ji-na, known for 'Two Outs in the Ninth Inning' and 'The Uncanny Counter,' and directed by Jo Soo-won, who helmed 'I Can Hear Your Voice,' 'Pinocchio,' and 'Still 17.' It will be released on Disney+ on Nov. 4.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.