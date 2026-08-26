'I Live Alone' Draws a Line Under Claims of a Staged Jun Hyun-moo Trip: "It Was Broadcast as Shown, With No Sponsorship or Support"

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] MBC's 'I Live Alone' has pushed back against allegations that Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, was a so-called staged broadcast.

The production team of 'I Live Alone' issued an official statement on the 25th, saying, "Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on air. Right before departing for Kazakhstan, he submitted the international driver's license and passport required by the local rental car company at the airport and rented a vehicle."

It added, "After the broadcast, there were inquiries about how to use local rental cars. We checked with the Korean Embassy in Kazakhstan and later confirmed that a separate notarization process was required."

The team also said, "The embassy told us that many Korean nationals have suffered damage from similar issues abroad, and that it would provide another notice to help prevent such problems for visitors to the country." It added, "Going forward, the production team of 'I Live Alone' will pay closer attention when making the program."

It also firmly denied the core allegations of prior planning and sponsorship. The producers emphasized, "We did not receive any filming support or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan."

In the episodes aired on the 14th and 21st, 'I Live Alone' featured Jun Hyun-moo's 29-hour spontaneous trip to Kazakhstan.

With just a one-night, two-day break, Jun headed to Incheon International Airport with only a backpack. He considered possible destinations such as Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Hangzhou and Qingdao in China, but ultimately chose Almaty, Kazakhstan, a place he had never visited before, after taking flight time and return options into account. He then bought his ticket on site, found accommodation and rented a car to continue the trip.

However, after the broadcast, some viewers questioned whether it was realistically possible to decide on a destination on the spot at the airport, given that overseas shoots typically involve not only the cast but also multiple production staff members moving together.

There were also comments that, although he rented a car relatively quickly after arriving in Almaty and drove it himself, using a Korean driver's license locally requires separate translation and notarization procedures.

Still, industry observers generally say that for overseas shoots, once a cast member chooses a travel destination, the production team inevitably handles the practical arrangements needed for filming. Some also argue that it is a stretch to use that production process as evidence that the cast member's destination had been predetermined in advance.

In particular, since the production team clearly denied any filming support or sponsorship, most reactions are that it is difficult to conclude, based only on what has been confirmed so far, that the program's premise of a "spontaneous trip" was fabricated.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.