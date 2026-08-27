'Million-Viewer Director' Jang Hang-jun Turned Down Yoo Jae-suk’s Casting?... "You Can Only Be God Yoo" ('Happy Together')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Yoo Jae-suk, known as "God Yoo," will reveal the behind-the-scenes story of being turned down by Jang Hang-jun for a casting offer.

In the seventh episode of KBS's variety show "Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone," which airs on the 28th, Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, Yoon Jong-shin, and special MC Sung Si-kyung, who appears in Group D of the main competition, will meet their life-long teammates. Among them, Yoo Jae-suk is said to be willing to give up everything in order to be cast by Jang Hang-jun, the million-viewer director, drawing curiosity.

Yoo Jae-suk makes a cautious complaint about Jang Hang-jun's "work mode" moment, when the director praises the acting potential of one of the actor contestants. Yoo Jae-suk surprises everyone by admitting, "I kept telling him to cast me, but he wouldn't listen," revealing that Jang Hang-jun had once turned him down. Jang Hang-jun then rejects Yoo Jae-suk's suggestion again with a sharp assessment, saying, "Jae-suk is too fixed. You're God Yoo." Yoon Jong-shin adds, "Jae-suk can only play Yoo Jae-suk," sealing the moment and sending the set into laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk even declares a full-scale image makeover, raising anticipation. Unfazed by his older brothers' blunt criticism, he shouts, "I can break out of this image!" and is said to showcase a different side of himself, honed through numerous special appearances and sketch-comedy roles, drawing big laughs.

The episode will also reveal the winner from Group D of the main competition, which includes not only Jang Hang-jun, who turned down Yoo Jae-suk, but also Yoo Jae-suk, Yoon Jong-shin, and Sung Si-kyung, all of whom brought their sharp judging instincts to the table. Viewers are eager to see which team won over their hearts, and expectations for the upcoming broadcast are rising.

Meanwhile, KBS2's variety show "Happy Together" airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.