Oh My Girl's Mimi, the unexpected twist of the sous chef washing dishes... even a new menu item exploded ('Woo Joo Tteok Jip')

Screenshot from 'Wooju Tteokjip' broadcast [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] OH MY GIRL's Mimi is establishing her presence as a reliable housekeeper at 'Wooju Tteokjip,' ranging from an assistant chef filling in the

In the recently aired tvN show 'Wooju Tteokjip,' Mimi is running a rice cake shop alongside Lee Eun-ji, Lee Young-ji, and Ahn Yu-jin, showcasing a chaotic yet successful business journey. She quickly grasps the flow of the kitchen to proactively identify necessary tasks, while also meticulously looking after her fellow members to fill in any gaps. In particular, she silently supported the main chef, Lee Young-ji, so she could focus on cooking.

She prepared ingredients, caught up on the backlog of dishes during lulls in orders, and meticulously checked remaining orders. She oversaw not only the cooking right in front of her but also the overall business operations, contributing to the smooth running of the kitchen. Mimi's signature warm way of speaking also shone brightly.

She boosted the atmosphere by offering compliments to the members at just the right moments, and even succeeded in making a sale by moving the hearts of elderly customers who were hesitant to visit by saying, "It is only when people like you come that it shines. " Her cooking skills are growing day by day, matching her bold determination to "serve the best meal.

" She did not stop at a supporting role but also took the initiative to develop new menu items herself. Mimi, known as a "dessert master," introduced "Butter Cream Rice Cake," drawing inspiration from a street dessert she tasted in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receiving rave reviews from both the members and customers, she confirmed its launch as an official menu item. On the third day of business, she makes a bold move with another new menu item, "Potato Cream Rice Cake Janya.

" This dish is a newly perfected version of the menu previously showcased in the main chef selection competition, incorporating glutinous rice cake. Attention is focused on whether it will once again captivate customers' taste buds, following the success of the 'Butter Cream Rice Cake.

' In this way, Mimi is carving out her own unique role at 'Wooju Tteokjip' by adding everything from the sense to act one step ahead when needed, to a warmth that puts people at ease, and even creative ideas for personally making menu items. Mimi recently made her debut as a solo artist with the release of her first single, 'Bish Bash Bosh,' 11 years after her debut.

As a hip-hop track featuring a heavy rhythm and prominent bass based on a breakbeat, Mimi demonstrated her musical prowess by directly participating in the songwriting, lyrics, and composition as well as the overall production of the track. Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.