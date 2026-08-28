An Apartment at 2.2 Billion Won, a Detached House at 4.5 Billion Won... Dongtan Real Estate Is Heating Up ('Where Is My Home')

Screenshot from "Where Is My Home"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] From an apartment priced at 2.25 billion won to a detached house worth 4.5 billion won, the current state of Dongtan's red-hot real estate market has been revealed.

The MBC program "Where Is My Home" aired on the 27th and followed the cast as they visited Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, for on-site property tours.

The episode focused on Dongtan, which has drawn attention for recording a sharp rise in apartment prices in the first half of 2026. Hwaseong City, where the Samsung Electronics Hwaseong Campus is located, has grown around the semiconductor industry. Model Lee Hyun-yi and Lee Hye-jung appeared as guests and toured a range of properties in Dongtan with host Kim Sook. Lee Hyun-yi also said her husband works at Samsung Electronics and that she had once searched for a home in Dongtan herself.

The first stop was one of the so-called "Dongtan's top three" apartment complexes built around Dongtan Station. A sweeping view of a golf course through the living room's floor-to-ceiling windows immediately caught the eye. Lee Hyun-yi and Lee Hye-jung bonded over a conversation about the time of day mothers prefer to use golf courses.

An unexpected "territory battle" was also spotted in the husband's hobby room. One corner of his space had been taken over by his wife's painting. Seeing this, the two women discussed the practical realities of shared space between spouses. The apartment was listed at 2.25 billion won. The trio then visited a nearby real estate office to check actual home prices and market values in Dongtan.

Next, they visited a detached house nestled among apartment complexes in Dongtan 2 New Town. Lee Hye-jung, who lives in a detached house in Pyeongchang-dong, agreed when Kim Sook described it as "the flatland version of Pyeongchang-dong." Lee Hyun-yi was also impressed by its grand scale, saying it was "a castle, not a country house."

The interior was equally impressive in scale. The living room featured curved walls and high ceilings, and when the outdoor automatic deck was opened, a private swimming pool appeared.

Lee Hye-jung also shared that she invites her husband Lee Hee-jun's fellow actors over and cooks for them at home. The children's playroom had a large bookshelf reminiscent of Starfield Library, and the second floor included a master bedroom connected by a circular layout as well as a daughter's room designed as a duplex.

The home also came with a spacious rooftop on the third floor, a basement garage, a screen golf room, and a sauna. After touring every corner, the asking price was revealed to be 4.5 billion won.

The final property tour was a penthouse apartment in Dongtan 1 New Town. Located about a five-minute walk from Samsung Electronics, the listing was one of only six penthouses in the complex.

The living room, with its high ceilings and large windows, was filled with natural light, and Dongtan 2 New Town could be seen at a glance outside. The spacious master bedroom had two balconies, while the second floor featured a wraparound veranda with views of downtown Dongtan.

The penthouse was listed at 1.4 billion won. Compared with the properties previously shown in Dongtan 2 New Town, its relatively lower price stood out.

In this way, "Where Is My Home" examined Dongtan's housing types and price ranges, from apartments and detached houses to rare penthouses, offering a snapshot of the rapidly changing real estate market.

MBC's "Where Is My Home" airs every Thursday at 10 p.m.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.