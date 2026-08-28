Jun Hyun-moo, the ultimate trendsetter, declares the end of the "Yar" craze on "Boss in the Mirror"

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Jun Hyun-moo of "Boss in the Mirror" will declare the end of the "Yar" craze.

On the 30th episode of KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror" (hereafter "Boss in the Mirror"), Yang Joon-hyuk visits Yongsan District, Seoul, a popular MZ hotspot, with his wife Park Hyun-sun. The trip is part of his study tour to learn the business know-how of Chef Kim Hoon, the so-called "Yongsan big hand," who generates more than 10 billion won in annual sales.

Fully decked out in MZ trend items such as a bandana and sunglasses, Yang throws himself into benchmarking the hotspot scene. After hearing that many young people have recently been using the word "Yar," he immediately jumps on the trend, saying, "It's so delicious, yar~" Jun Hyun-moo, the original "trend killer," watches and says, "You are killing trends faster than I do." As Yang keeps going with his "Yar" spree, Jun eventually declares the trend officially over, saying, "It's really over now. 'Yar,' thank you for your hard work," drawing laughter on set.

When Chef Kim Hoon then uses the new slang term "bokrongjeokida," Yang mishears it and says, "The taste is really violent," prompting laughter. He even mistakes "chugumi" for "jjukkumi," leading Kim Sook to sigh, "How do you connect everything to food?" The scene, meant to pass on "10 billion won know-how," quickly turns into an "MZ slang language course," leaving everyone in stitches. Viewers will be able to see whether Yang can learn MZ slang and bakery success know-how from the Yongsan powerhouse on "Boss in the Mirror."

Meanwhile, KBS2's "Boss in the Mirror" airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.