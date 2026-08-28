"Gangnam on KBS Asian Games" Says Lee Sang-hwa Asked, "Why are you the one?"... "She Told Me to Be Careful Since It’s Live"

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Gangnam, who served as a commentator, posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Singer Gangnam said he received support from his wife, Lee Sang-hwa, ahead of his commentary for the opening ceremony of the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya."

At the KBS production presentation for the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" held on the 26th at KBS Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Gangnam said, "Lee Sang-hwa told me to be careful with my words since it’s a live broadcast."

True to its title as "Korea’s representative sports broadcaster," KBS plans to air not only major events featuring the Republic of Korea team, but also less popular sports, through two terrestrial channels and KBS N. It will cover football, archery, baseball, and other events that draw strong public interest in the Republic of Korea, as well as 43 sports and 461 medal events across 46 Asian countries, aiming to bring viewers the full range of moments from the Asian Games.

Gangnam, who will serve as an opening ceremony commentator, said with a laugh, "When I first got the offer, I was simply curious and thought, 'Why me?' Lee Sang-hwa, who was sitting next to me, also said, 'Why are you the one?' It was a moment when both of us became even more curious."

Asked what advice Lee Sang-hwa, a senior commentator, gave him, he replied, "She told me to be careful because it’s a live broadcast. She said I couldn’t just go in unprepared and that I had to study properly. We’ve been married for about seven or eight years, and while I already knew this from watching Sang-hwa, athletes work incredibly hard. She told me that medals may be important, but just being there and training is amazing, and that they deserve respect."

Meanwhile, the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" will be held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, 2026.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.