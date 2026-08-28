"KBS Asian Games" Lee Young-pyo: "Whenever I do commentary, we win gold. I’m confident this time too"

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Young-pyo, a commentary panel member, poses for a photo. Yeouido, Seoul = Song

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Football commentator Lee Young-pyo expressed hope for strong performances from the athletes ahead of the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya."

At the production presentation for KBS's "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" held on the 26th at KBS Hall in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Lee said, "During the three Asian Games that I have worked as a commentator, our athletes have won three gold medals," adding, "I am preparing with high expectations this time as well."

Living up to its title as "Korea's representative sports broadcaster," KBS plans to air major events involving the Korean team, as well as less popular sports, through two terrestrial channels and KBS N. It also plans to cover not only widely followed events such as football, archery and baseball, but also all the moments of the Asian Games, spanning 43 sports and 461 medal events across 46 Asian countries.

Lee Young-pyo also worked as part of the broadcaster's flagship duo with Nam Hyun-jong during the 2026 FIFA World Cup North and Central America. He said, "The Asian Games seem to give me a wide range of experiences. There are good memories and bad ones. At the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea reached the semifinals, but I missed a penalty shootout in the semifinal and went through a difficult time. I had already been exempted from military service after the 2002 FIFA World Cup," adding, "I felt sorry to my teammates and juniors, and I also remember making a big contribution to the Retreads. As a commentator, I feel good that athletes have won gold medals in the past three Asian Games. I am preparing with anticipation this time as well."

Meanwhile, the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" will be held from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, 2026.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.