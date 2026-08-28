"Crybaby Taek" Park Yong-taik: "I’m Going Through Menopause, So I’ll Probably Cry Again If the Players Win Gold" ('KBS Asian Games')

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Park Yong-taik, who posed for a photo. Yeouido, Seoul=Reporter Song Jeong-heon

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Baseball commentator Park Yong-taik has hinted at an emotional, tearful broadcast for the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya."

At the KBS production presentation for the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" held on the 26th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Park said, "I’m going through menopause, so I think I’ll shed tears if the players win gold."

True to its title as "Korea’s representative sports broadcaster," KBS plans to air not only major events involving the South Korea national baseball team, but also less popular sports, through two terrestrial channels and KBS N. It also plans to cover football, archery, baseball and other events that draw strong public interest in South Korea, while bringing viewers the moments of the Asian Games across 43 sports and 461 medal events featuring athletes from 46 Asian countries.

KBO legend Kim Tae-kyun and Park Yong-taik have joined the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" as baseball commentators. Park said, "Unlike commentator Lee Young-pyo, whatever I say seems to go the other way. I just hope the players win gold for sure. We’ve won six gold medals in the past eight tournaments, and since we’re aiming for a fifth straight title, the players are highly motivated," adding, "This time, I really hope we can avoid going the opposite way and instead have the expected result."

He then addressed the nickname "Crybaby Taek," saying, "The reason I cried while commentating on the WBC was that I had a lot of regret from my playing days about not wearing the Taegeuk Mark. International tournaments seem to make me much more emotionally invested. If we win gold again this time, I think I’ll cry a lot because I’m also going through menopause."

Kim Tae-kyun said, "Preparation for commentary is naturally coming along as I work on KBO broadcasts. In international competitions, don’t we need to boost national pride? Since I won the championship in Nagoya, Japan, in 2010, I have good memories of Nagoya." He added, "I’ll go there to broadcast and make sure I spread good energy to the national team players."

Meanwhile, the "2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya" will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.