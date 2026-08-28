"My Genie Secretary" Kim Kwang-kyu says, "The filming is too long and inefficient. I'll quit if a movie comes along"

Photo provided by SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Kim Kwang-kyu voiced his complaints about the filming schedule for "My Genie Secretary."

At the production presentation for SBS's Friday variety show "Anything You Want - My Genie Secretary" (hereinafter "My Genie Secretary"), held on the 28th at Kensington Hotel Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Kim Kwang-kyu said, "The filming is too long, so it's inefficient," adding, "I'll quit if a movie comes in."

Last season, "My Genie Secretary" got off to a strong start by ranking No. 1 overall in its time slot from its first broadcast. It also surpassed 170 million cumulative views across broadcast clips and highlight videos, proving its strong buzz. The show also ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the variety category on Netflix's "Today’s Korea Top Series," establishing itself as a new powerhouse in Friday variety shows by winning over TV, digital, and OTT audiences alike.

In particular, the show's realistic behind-the-scenes support for stars throughout their day, along with unpredictable and candid conversations, created the distinctive appeal of "My Genie Secretary." It was praised for naturally capturing the human moments and deeper thoughts hidden behind celebrities' glamorous images, drawing both laughter and empathy.

The new season goes beyond the simple roles of support staff and manager. It signals a transformation into a "real secretary" who will handle not only official schedules, but also personal appointments that are hard to share with a manager, as well as the star's most private and intimate matters.

Producer/Director Kim Jung-wook explained, "After going through Season 1, Lee Seo-jin's slave-like instinct seemed about to come out, then go back in. I wanted to watch that process, so I gave the program the subtitle 'Anything You Want.'"

Lee Seo-jin then added, "The production team came up with the title carelessly. I have no new resolve," and said, "While filming last season, I think I got used to being a secretary. But I dislike that about myself, so my resolve is not to get used to it. Still, once filming starts, annoyingly, I do get used to it."

He went on to joke, "The point is to do the secretary work well and understand how valuable managers are. But if I get too used to it, I might stop appreciating what managers do."

He also nodded and said, "The more comfortable the support work becomes, the more comfortable it can get. At first, it will probably be a program of discomfort and complaints, but then it will become one of acceptance."

By contrast, Kim Kwang-kyu joked, "The filming time is way too long. It's inefficient. It often starts early in the pre-dawn hours and ends in the pre-dawn hours. Senior Lee Kyung-kyu would have hated it. Even so, because the drama and film markets are not doing well, I'm trying hard. I'll quit if a movie comes along."

SBS's "My Genie Secretary" premieres at 11:10 p.m. on the 28th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.