Kim Kwang-kyu of 'My Genie Secretary' Says He Wants to Invite aespa's Karina and Blackpink, Adding, 'We Can Also Do Overseas Schedules Because Lee Seo-jin Speaks English Well'

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Kwang-kyu picked the "my star" he wants to invite to "My Genie Secretary."

At the production presentation for SBS's Friday variety show "Whatever You Want - My Genie Secretary" held on the 28th at Kensington Hotel Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Kim said, "I want to host aespa's Karina and Blackpink," adding, "We can also handle overseas schedules because Lee Seo-jin speaks English well."

Last season, "My Genie Secretary" got off to a strong start by ranking No. 1 in its time slot from its first broadcast. It also surpassed 170 million cumulative views across broadcast clips and highlight videos, proving its strong buzz. On Netflix's "Today's Korea Top Series," it ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the variety category, establishing itself as a new powerhouse in Friday entertainment by winning over TV, digital, and OTT audiences alike.

In particular, the show's realistic behind-the-scenes support for stars throughout their day, along with unpredictable and candid conversations, created a unique appeal that only "My Genie Secretary" could deliver. It was praised for naturally capturing the human moments and deeper thoughts hidden behind celebrities' glamorous images, drawing both laughter and empathy.

The new season goes beyond the show's previous simple support and manager roles. It will not only handle official schedules, but also take on personal appointments that are hard to share with a manager, as well as the most private and intimate parts of a star's life, signaling a transformation into a "real secretary."

Kim also named the stars he wants to invite as his "my star." He said, "I met Karina, whom I like, at WATERBOMB. I want to host Karina once. I also want to host Blackpink. They often go overseas, and we have Lee Seo-jin, who is good at English," mentioning aespa's Karina and Blackpink.

When asked which star he would like to be served by, Kim said, "I want Lee Seo-jin to serve me." Lee replied, "If Kim Kwang-kyu hyung were my secretary, I would turn him down," and added, "If someone comes to serve me, I hope it will be a young friend with good stamina. Kwang-kyu hyung will turn 60 the day after tomorrow."

As for what makes this season different, Lee said, "This season, I am going to focus entirely on younger stars," while Kim said, "Sunwoo Yong-yeo was the hardest guest last season."

SBS's "My Genie Secretary" premieres at 11:10 p.m. on the 28th.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.