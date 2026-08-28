"My Genie Secretary" Lee Seo-jin says, "I want to beat 'I Live Alone'"; Kim Kwang-kyu replies, "Don't touch your home team"

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Lee Seo-jin said he was wary of 'I Live Alone.'

At the production presentation for SBS's Friday variety show "Whatever You Want - My Genie Secretary" (hereinafter "My Genie Secretary"), held on the 28th at Kensington Hotel Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Lee Seo-jin said, "I want to beat 'I Live Alone' at least once." Kim Kwang-kyu then said, "Let's not touch the home team."

Last season, "My Genie Secretary" got off to a strong start by ranking No. 1 in its time slot from its first broadcast. It also surpassed 170 million cumulative views on broadcast clips and highlight videos, proving its strong buzz. The show also ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the variety category on Netflix's "Today's Korea TOP Series," establishing itself as a new powerhouse in Friday entertainment by winning over TV, digital, and OTT audiences alike.

In particular, the show stood out for its close-up look at the stars' daily lives and its unpredictable, candid conversations. It drew praise for naturally capturing the human moments and deeper thoughts hidden behind celebrities' glamorous images, delivering both laughter and empathy.

The new season goes beyond the simple roles of assistant and manager. It will not only handle official schedules, but also take on personal appointments that are difficult to share with a manager, as well as the star's most private and intimate matters, signaling a transformation into a "real secretary."

There had been some buzz last year that the two might win the Best Couple Award at the Entertainment Awards, but it did not happen. Instead, they took home the Top Excellence Award and drew loud applause. Kim Kwang-kyu said, "It was disappointing that we didn't get the Best Couple Award last year," but Lee Seo-jin drew a line, saying, "I'm not disappointed at all. Even if they had given it to us, I wouldn't have accepted it. And the awards ceremony is too long, so I don't plan to attend."

He added, "We're in the same time slot as 'I Live Alone,' and we never beat it once in Season 1. It would be enough to beat it once this time. Then I hope Kim Kwang-kyu hyung wins the grand prize at the Entertainment Awards. Kim Kwang-kyu hyung actually came from 'I Live Alone,' so didn't he betray that side and come over here?"

Kim Kwang-kyu responded, "I love 'I Live Alone.' I hope you won't touch the home team."

SBS's "My Genie Secretary" premieres at 11:10 p.m. on the 28th.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.