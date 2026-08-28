'Secretary-Jin' Lee Seo-jin waves off the Entertainment Awards... "Let's beat 'I Live Alone' once" (Roundup)

Photo courtesy of SBS [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Seo-jin is once again stepping forward to serve others.

Stating that he "doesn't need any touching moments" and "will not even attend the Entertainment Awards," his sole goal is to beat 'I Live Alone' in the same time slot. On the 28th, a press conference for the SBS Friday variety show 'I Will Do Anything for You - Secretary-Jin' (hereinafter 'Secretary-Jin') was held at the Kensington Hotel Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. Producer Kim Jung-wook and actors Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu attended the event. Last season, 'Secretary-Jin' proved its immense popularity by surpassing 170 million cumulative views across various broadcast clips and highlight videos.

In particular, the realistic, hands-on service and unpredictable, candid conversations unfolded while spending a star's day together completed the unique and differentiated entertainment of 'Secretary-Jin'. It received praise for naturally capturing the human moments and deep inner thoughts hidden behind the stars' glamorous appearances, eliciting both laughter and empathy. The new season goes a step further than the existing simple roles of attendant and manager. This signals a transformation into a 'real secretary' who not only handles official schedules but also takes responsibility for personal commitments—which were difficult to handle with a manager—and even the star's most secret and private sphere.

Regarding the subtitle 'I Will Do Anything for You,' Producer Kim Jung-wook explained, "After Season 1, Lee Seo-jin's 'slave mentality' keeps fluctuating between coming out and going back in. I wanted to observe that process, so I named the program's subtitle 'I Will Do Anything for You. '" Lee Seo-jin chimed in, "It's a name the production team came up with arbitrarily. I have no new resolve.

" He added, "Looking back at last season, it seems I adapted to being a secretary. However, I dislike that version of myself, so my resolution is not to adapt. But annoyingly, I ended up adapting while filming.

" He continued jokingly, "The intention is to do the secretarial job well so that I can appreciate my manager. But I'm hesitant to adapt because I'm afraid that if I do, I won't truly understand how I feel for my manager. " They trembled.

Photo courtesy of SBS [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Seo-jin is once again stepping forward to serve others.

Nevertheless, they nodded, saying, "If the service becomes easier, it can get more comfortable over time. I think it will become a program where people initially feel uncomfortable and dissatisfied, but eventually adapt. " On the other hand, Kim Kwang-kyu joked, "The recording time is too long.

It is inefficient. We often start early in the morning and finish late at night. Senior Lee Kyung-kyu would have hated it.

Nevertheless, since the drama and movie markets are bad, I am trying my best. If only movies come in, I will quit. " They also revealed the reason they participated in Season 2 despite this.

Lee Seo-jin elicited laughter from the reporters by saying, "It is because I won the Best Excellence Award at last year's Entertainment Awards. " In the first episode, singer Bibi, who performed on the stage of the summer festival 'Waterbomb,' will appear as 'My Star. ' Kim Kwang-kyu reflected on his experience visiting Waterbomb thanks to Bibi, saying, "Water was very precious when I was young.

But it was the first time I saw that precious water being used like that. My mom would probably throw a fit if she saw it. Still, I didn't get angry and focused on 'My Star.

Photo courtesy of SBS [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Seo-jin is once again stepping forward to serve others.

' It was my first time visiting Waterbomb, and I saw that a lot of people were there. " Lee Seo-jin laughed, saying, "I wish they would ban people over 50 from entering. I thought people were shooting water guns to kill me," but added, "It was a new cultural experience.

" They also named the stars they would like to invite as 'My Star. ' Kim Kwang-kyu mentioned aespa's Karina and BLACKPINK, saying, "I met Karina, whom I like, at Waterbomb. I would like to invite Karina on a show.

I would also like to invite BLACKPINK. They travel overseas often, but we have Lee Seo-jin, who speaks English well. " On the other hand, regarding the stars they would like to be served by, when Kim Kwang-kyu said, "I want Lee Seo-jin to serve me," Lee Seo-jin replied, "If Kim Kwang-kyu hyung were to be my secretary, I would refuse.

Photo courtesy of SBS [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Seo-jin is once again stepping forward to serve others.

" He added, "If someone is to come to serve me, I hope it is someone young and energetic. Kwang-kyu hyung is turning 60 the day after tomorrow. " Regarding this season's 'My Star,' Producer Kim stated, "We met the group Risenne and spent a special day with Seo In-young.

It was to the point where Seo-jin hyung asked, 'Will this even be aired?'" He continued, "Also, there were people who left the last season holding a grudge against the hyungs. So this time, there are those who have returned with a desire for revenge. Overseas filming is also scheduled.

" They hinted. There were predictions that the two would win the Best Couple Award at last year's Entertainment Awards, but it did not happen. Instead, Lee Seo-jin won the Top Excellence Award and received much applause.

Photo courtesy of SBS [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Seo-jin is once again stepping forward to serve others.

In response, Kim Kwang-kyu said, "It was a shame not to win the Best Couple Award last year," but Lee Seo-jin firmly stated, "I'm not disappointed at all. Even if they had given it to me by any chance, I wouldn't have accepted it. Also, the awards ceremony is too long, so I don't plan to attend this time.

" He continued, "We air at the same time as 'I Live Alone,' but we never beat them once during Season 1. I hope we win this time. After that, I hope Kim Kwang-kyu hyung wins the Grand Prize at the Entertainment Awards.

Kim Kwang-kyu hyung is actually from 'I Live Alone,' so didn't he betray that place to come here?" To this, Kim Kwang-kyu replied, "I love 'I Live Alone. ' I hope you don't mess with my home network," drawing laughter. Finally, PD Kim raised expectations for their chemistry by saying, "The two of you look like an elderly couple now," and Lee Seo-jin added, "A person suffering from chronic fatigue who is turning 60 soon, and a person going through menopause, are working hard.

Whether we do well or not. " "I don't know, but I want to provide entertainment. I don't need to be moved.

That is why I want to beat 'I Live Alone' at least once," he said. SBS's 'Secretary' will air its first episode on the 28th at 11:10 PM. Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.

Photo courtesy of SBS [Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Lee Seo-jin is once again stepping forward to serve others.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.