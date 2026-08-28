"Octopus Young-pyo to Crybaby Taek, All in One Place"... Will KBS Hit the Top of the Ratings with Asian Games Coverage? (Full Story)

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentators for each sport posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) will bring the excitement of the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya into viewers' homes with a lineup of legendary commentators.

KBS held a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya on the 28th at KBS Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Gangnam and Kim Moon Jung, who will commentate on the opening ceremony, as well as soccer commentator Lee Young-pyo, baseball commentators Park Yong-taik and Kim Tae-kyun, swimming commentator Jung You In, archery commentator Ki Bo-bae, and badminton commentator Jang Soo-young.

Living up to its title as Korea's leading sports broadcaster, KBS plans to air not only key matches involving the Korean team but also less popular events through two terrestrial channels and KBS N. It will cover football, archery, and baseball, which draw strong public interest in Korea, along with 43 sports and 461 medal events across 46 Asian countries, bringing viewers the full range of Asian Games moments.

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentators Kim Moon Jung and Gangnam posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song

This year as well, a star-studded team of commentators will join the broadcast, including legendary medalists who competed on the world stage and top experts in each sport. Gangnam, who is from Japan where this Asian Games will be held, and Kim Moon Jung, one of Korea's leading musical directors, will handle commentary for the opening ceremony. Gangnam said with a laugh, "When I first got the offer, I was genuinely curious and thought, 'Why me?' Lee Sang-hwa, who was next to me, also said, 'Why you, oppa?' It was a moment when both of us had many questions."

When asked what advice his wife, fellow commentator Lee Sang-hwa, gave him, he replied, "She told me to be careful with my words because it will be live. She said I couldn't just go in without preparing and that I had to study properly. We've been married for about seven or eight years, and while watching Sang-hwa from the side, I also came to understand how incredibly hard athletes work. She told me that medals are important, but that we should respect and admire the athletes simply for the effort they put in on the field."

Kim Moon Jung said, "I really love sports. Sports and performances have something in common: after working hard for a long time, you get to receive the reward for all that sweat. The opening ceremony also has to be completed within a set time in a space where many people's time and passion have been invested. A competition has winners and losers, but I was happy to take part in the opening ceremony with the mindset that it is a stage where everyone gathers in one place to enjoy it together."

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentator Lee Young-pyo posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /

Joining them are Lee Young-pyo, who worked with announcer Nam Hyun-jong as KBS's flagship duo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, KBO legends Kim Tae-kyun and Park Yong-taik, Jang Soo-young, who is taking on her first commentary role for KBS, and swimming star Jung You In, raising expectations.

Lee Young-pyo, known for his sharp predictions and nicknamed "Octopus Young-pyo," said, "The Asian Games seem to have given me a lot of different experiences. I have good memories and bad memories. At the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, Korea reached the semifinals, but I missed a penalty kick in the semifinal and went through a difficult time. I had already been exempted from military service through the 2002 World Cup." He added, "I felt sorry to my teammates and juniors, but I also remember that I made a big contribution to the Ministry of Defense. As a commentator, I was happy that players won gold medals in the last three Asian Games. I am preparing with high expectations again this time."

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentators Park Yong-taik and Kim Tae-kyun posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter

Park Yong-taik said, "Unlike Lee Young-pyo, everything I say seems to go the opposite way. I just hope the athletes win gold for sure. In six of the last eight tournaments, Korea won gold, and the team is highly motivated because it is aiming for a fifth consecutive title." He added, "This time, I really hope we don't go the opposite way and can follow the expected outcome."

He also addressed his nickname, "Crybaby Taek," saying, "The reason I cried while commentating on the WBC was because I had a lot of regret about not wearing the Taegeuk mark during my playing days. International competitions make me feel much more emotionally involved. If Korea wins gold again this time, I think I may shed a lot of tears, especially since I'm also going through menopause."

Kim Tae-kyun said, "Preparing for commentary has been happening naturally while I have been doing KBO broadcasts. In international competitions, we need to fill ourselves with national pride. Since I won a title in Nagoya, Japan, in 2010, I have good memories of Nagoya." He pledged, "When I go there to broadcast this time, I will make sure to spread good energy to the national team players."

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentator Ki Bo-bae posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /

Ki Bo-bae, who has worked with KBS for a long time, will handle archery commentary with announcer Jang Sung-kyu. She said, "I also have the responsibility of making the announcer feel comfortable, so I feel a heavy sense of duty. I want to communicate well with Jang Sung-kyu and work in sync so that we can deliver rich and meaningful content to viewers during this Asian Games."

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentator Jung You In posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /

Jung You In said, "I am grateful to be working with KBS for the second time." She added, "During the Paris Olympics, I was still an active athlete while serving as a commentator, so I spoke more from an athlete's perspective than from a viewer's perspective. For this Asian Games, I want to be more relaxed and connect with viewers more naturally."

She also said that among the commentators, she most envies Park Yong-taik's commentary skills. Jung You In said, "I have a very strong T in MBTI, so I want to resemble commentator 'Crybaby Taek's' empathy." Park Yong-taik then advised, "I'm an extreme T too. My wife hates that about me, but as you get older and go through menopause, you naturally become more empathetic."

On the afternoon of the 28th, a production presentation for the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Commentator Jang Soo-young posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /

Rookie commentator Jang Soo-young said, "Badminton is such a fast sport that there are constant tactical battles in every moment. I will make sure to explain the psychological battles within it accurately and in an easy-to-understand way. I will be commentating with Ha Tae-kwon, and thanks to his humorous jokes and lively energy, I was able to commentate in a fun atmosphere. He is so experienced that he has many legendary lines, and I am learning from him by his side. I will do my best to deliver even better Asian Games commentary."

Meanwhile, the 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya will be held from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.