BIBI tells Lee Seo-jin, “You’re annoying”... A blunt remark from the first meeting... ‘Secretary-Jin’ peaks at 4.4%

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] SBS’s "I’ll Do Anything for You - Secretary-Jin" signaled a pleasant start to its new season, spearheaded by the uninhibited banter between Bibi and Lee Seo-jin.

7%. 4%. In particular, the 2049 rating more than doubled compared to the final episode of the previous season.

The first episode of the new season, returning after about seven months, depicted Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu helping singer Bibi with her Waterbomb schedule. Reunited, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu showcased their familiar bickering chemistry right from the start. When the production team asked if he liked his partner, Lee Seo-jin retorted, "If I don't, are you going to switch me?" Kim Kwang-kyu drew laughter by countering, "Who could handle a prickly young master's personality? It has to be me," adding, "It went well because I set the stage well from the bottom. 5, their first schedule, Waterbomb, was an unfamiliar world. As expected, the generation gap became apparent after meeting Bibi.

When Kim Kwang-kyu exposed that Lee Seo-jin did not know Bibi's hit song "Bamyanggaeng," Lee Seo-jin explained, "I don't know much about songs or singers. I only listen to pop. " Upon hearing this, Bibi unhesitatingly remarked, "I get the feeling that he is a bit obnoxious," turning the set into a sea of ​​laughter. Bibi's performance preparation process, which was quite different from her glamorous stage persona, was also revealed. Bibi, who managed her diet for two weeks for Waterbomb, was so nervous right before the show that her hands were trembling.

However, she expressed her clear conviction, stating, "I believe I have to earn my money's worth. I must make the people who paid this money to come here happy no matter what. " As the performance began, Bibi erased any signs of nervousness and delivered a powerful performance. Watching this, Kim Kwang-kyu marveled, calling her a "born artist. " He remarked, "She seemed nervous, but on stage, it was as if nothing had happened. She is a true professional, and I thought, 'This girl is the real deal. '" After the performance, an unexpected war of words broke out between Bibi and Lee Seo-jin.

Bibi claimed that Inha University's name originated from "Incheon University of Hawaii" and Ajou University's from "Asia State University. " Lee Seo-jin strongly refuted this, sparking a debate between the two regarding the origins of university names. Eventually, they even called Kim Gura and Ji Suk-jin to verify the facts. As the argument showed no signs of ending, Bibi delivered a blunt remark to Lee Seo-jin, saying, "You are really frustrating. You are a bit of a tiring type," and adding, "You are really annoying, senior. " Although they bickered all day, their evaluations of each other were warm.

Lee Seo-jin said of Bibi, "She seems like someone who confidently carves out her own life and goes in the direction she wants, regardless of what others say. " Bibi also shared her thoughts, saying, "I felt good because he treated me kindly. " At the end of the broadcast, actor Cha Tae-hyun was announced as the next 'My Star'. SBS 'I Will Do Anything for You - Secretary-Jin' airs every Friday at 11:10 PM.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.

cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.