Lee Young-ji’s words became reality... Lying down with Mimi as ‘Wooju Tteokjip’ Seoul Branch 2 Confirmed

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Lee Eun-ji, Mimi, Lee Young-ji, and Ahn Yu-jin finish operating the rice cake shop in Goheung and move into the second branch in Seoul.

The fifth episode of the tvN variety show 'Wooju Tteokjip,' which aired on the 28th, revealed the four members' struggles in welcoming a group of customers for 'Tteok Makase' and the news of the operation of the second Seoul branch.

7% in the metropolitan area. It ranked first among cable and general programming channels in the same time slot for five consecutive weeks, and tvN's key indicator, the 20-49 male and female viewership rating, also maintained the top spot among all channels, including terrestrial broadcasters, in both the national and metropolitan areas.

The Jilak members launched their third day of lunch service, introducing new menu items using sticky rice cakes, 'Potato Cream Tteokjanya' and 'Black Sesame Torong Ice Cream,' as well as 'Goguryeo Ramen,' which Lee Young-ji developed on the spot.

The first crisis occurred with 'Goguryeo Ramen. ' Since Lee Young-ji made the dish spontaneously, she could not remember the exact recipe, causing chaos in the kitchen. Eventually, Lee Eun-ji made the decision to change the menu item into a complimentary service dish for one day. Contrary to the members' concerns, the customers showed a positive reaction, and the crisis was safely overcome.

Mimi's 'Potato Cream Tteokjanya,' which was originally planned to be sold in limited quantities of only five, quickly sold out and was converted into a regular menu item. However, Mimi’s ordeal began as orders for 'Myeongran Bajirak Star' and 'Potato Cream Tteokjanya' piled up simultaneously.

Mimi forgot to add cheese or missed orders altogether, and even had to remake dishes because she failed to include the key ingredient, the glutinous rice dough. Despite the consecutive mistakes, she busily guarded the kitchen, fulfilling orders until the very end.

During the evening service, the 'Tteok Makase' that Lee Young-ji had casually mentioned actually unfolded. The members, tasked with hosting a group dinner for 16 mart employees, created a distinctly different atmosphere with service and plating reminiscent of fine dining.

However, while dealing with the largest group of customers in their history, an unexpected problem arose. They belatedly discovered that they were short two bowls of 'Myeongran Bajirak Star' and had run out of the key ingredient, the jeolpyeon noodles. In this moment of crisis, Lee Eun-ji displayed quick wit. Distracting the customers by singing a song on the spot, she served the prepared food first. Then, they bought some time by naturally asking for understanding, asking, "I would like the chef to serve the team leader and the store manager personally; is that okay?" In the meantime, Mimi finished the two missing dishes, allowing the course to continue safely. After presenting all eight courses, the members went out into the hall to greet the guests.

Lee Eun-ji expressed her sincere gratitude, saying, "It really wasn't easy, but we were deeply moved seeing you all enjoying your meal happily. " After finishing the hectic business, the Jiraek members enjoyed their first day off the next day.

They planned to enjoy some rare leisure time in downtown Goheung after finishing the task of making rice cakes, but unexpected news arrived from headquarters. The production team had not missed Lee Young-ji's earlier remark about wanting to go to Seoul and had decided to open a second branch in Seoul. Upon receiving this unexpected notification, Mimi and Lee Young-ji lay down on the floor, eliciting laughter. The two expressed their desire to stay, citing their affection and sense of stability for the Goheung store they had become accustomed to, but headquarters' decision remained unchanged.

At the end of the broadcast, a preview showing the four members entering the second Seoul branch, which is larger than the Goheung store, heightened curiosity about the next episode. The story of Lee Eun-ji, Mimi, Lee Young-ji, and Ahn Yu-jin running a new rice cake shop after relocating to Seoul will be revealed on tvN's 'Wooju Tteokjip,' airing on September 4 at 8:35 PM.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.

cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.