Burned Body Found Without Head and Arms... Shock Over the Identity of the Owner of the Phone Number Left at the Scene ('Brave Detectives Season 5')

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] The burned body of a man was found with his head and both arms mutilated. It seemed that every clue to the victim's identity had disappeared, but a single phone number left at the scene led investigators to the suspect who had dreamed of the perfect crime.

The 18th episode of tcast E Channel's "Brave Detectives Season 5," which aired on the 28th, featured detectives Won Jong-yeol and forensic expert Kim Moon-young, former detective Mi-Ok Park, and professor Lee Ho, who examined the investigation process behind a brutal violent crime and the psychology behind crimes committed by accomplices. Broadcaster Kim Dae-ho also appeared as a guest.

The first case began 19 years ago with a report from a factory worker. After finishing a meal and taking a walk, the witness smelled a strong burning odor near a highway. Detectives who rushed to the scene found a body wrapped in a large garbage bag in a secluded patch of brush. The body had been mutilated, with the head and both arms missing, and showed signs of burning.

Profiler Kwon Il-yong recalled that he had been deployed to the scene at the time, saying, "It was an extremely shocking case." He explained that the brutality and meticulousness of the crime later made it useful as material for forensic investigations. An autopsy showed that the victim was an adult male and that the cause of death was acute cyanide poisoning. The killer had mutilated the body to conceal the victim's identity, but the investigation team reexamined every item left at the scene, including the garbage bag and towels that had wrapped the body.

At that point, the detectives noticed a piece of paper with a phone number written on it. The note read, "I am at the store right next door. Please call me if I am away," along with a mobile number. The team concluded that it had not been accidentally mixed in and traced the owner of the number. That led them to a 20-year-old elite university student, identified only by the surname Kim, who was said to have an IQ of 140.

Kim had earned his way into university after passing the high school equivalency exam and had won multiple awards for competitions and inventions. He answered the detectives' questions without hesitation and even had an alibi for the day of the crime. Kim insisted that the note in question had simply been placed on top of his car and had nothing to do with the case. However, his overly flawless demeanor only deepened the detectives' suspicion.

As the team looked further into Kim's surroundings, they learned that he was living with his maternal uncle, a man in his late 40s. The problem was that no one had seen the uncle recently. He had also failed to show up at work for several days without any contact. Investigators focused on Kim's home, which was kept unusually neat and tidy. They eventually found traces of the crime and DNA evidence there, and the mutilated body was identified as that of the uncle who had been living with Kim.

After facing the detectives, Kim suddenly cut off contact and disappeared. He later called them directly and said, "Please tell my mother I'm sorry." Detectives tracked his location, found his car, and searched the area. When Kim saw the officer who had come to find him, he burst into tears and said, "I'm sorry, sir," then handed over a 10-page statement he had prepared in advance. Kim claimed that he had long harbored resentment toward his uncle, who had tormented both him and his mother whenever he drank. He said he decided to kill his uncle after the man insulted his mother.

The crime was not impulsive. Kim had prepared tools for mutilating the body in advance and bought garbage bags in several different areas to avoid being traced. It was a plan designed to conceal the victim's identity and confuse investigators. But even with Kim's careful calculations, he had not anticipated the phone-number note left on top of the car. Kwon Il-yong looked back on the paper that led the team to the killer and said, "It was as if the victim had left a message behind."

Kim was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with the court taking into account the family's request for leniency and his home environment.

The following segment, "Unfinished Case Q," explored the so-called "one-n-th responsibility" mindset that can emerge when multiple people take part in a crime. Former detective Mi-Ok Park introduced the case of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in a sack in the Han River. The victim had been severely beaten, and a single towel found at the scene became the key to solving the case.

Investigators found the same type of towel at the home of the friend the victim had said she was going to meet. The probe revealed that the victim had been beaten for three days by her peers and died after they attacked her because she had spoken badly about them. Professor Lee Ho analyzed that "when several people are involved as accomplices, responsibility becomes diluted." Kwon Il-yong also explained that "the power of a group can fill in the fear and anxiety each person feels, which can strengthen the bond even further."

The program also covered the murder of a taxi driver committed by three people together and a robbery-murder case involving four teenage suspects. As multiple people took turns using violence, the danger of accomplice crimes became clear once again, as guilt and responsibility for the act grew blurred. Park stressed, "Just because several people committed the crime does not mean the punishment is divided by the same number. Neither the law nor the victim's suffering can be split up." Kwon also pointed out, "Whether it is a group or an individual, we must keep asking why no one stopped the crime."

"Brave Detectives Season 5" airs every Friday at 9:50 p.m. It is also available on major OTT platforms including Netflix, TVING, and Wavve.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.