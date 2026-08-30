Gong Hyo-jin Becomes Even Stronger, Delivering a Powerful Performance That Resonated as a 'Married Woman Killer'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Gong Hyo-jin captivated viewers with a realistic and compelling performance in 'Married Woman Killer.'

In the MBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Married Woman Killer' (written by Kim Eun-hee, directed by Yoon Jong-ho and Jihoon Kim), Gong Hyo-jin has been drawing attention for her transformation into Yubo-na, a woman struggling to protect her beloved family and the world.

Gong Hyo-jin's delicate acting brought Yubo-na vividly to life. Even in moments when she carried out her mission with a cool head, she did not miss the emotional cracks that occasionally surfaced. She also portrayed the character in depth, showing sincerity in front of her family and clearly expressing her belief that she must do what is necessary when innocent people could be harmed and another sacrifice must be prevented.

With brief hesitation, calmly delivered lines, and then a firm resolve, she carefully conveyed the inner conflict behind the character. That created a tone distinct from a killer who simply eliminates targets. Small differences in expression and speech conveyed the character's situation in full and added weight to Yubo-na's actions.

As the episodes go on, it is becoming even clearer that this is a character only Gong Hyo-jin could play. Her strength in portraying people who could easily be encountered in everyday life carried over into this work as well. With her solid grasp of the character, she smoothly drove the narrative forward and kept viewers engaged.

Even in a story that could have focused only on satisfying revenge, she brought out the character's doubts and convictions, drawing empathy from viewers. As they follow Gong Hyo-jin's face on screen, they naturally end up rooting for her path. In the end, her sincere performance, which makes viewers stand on Yubo-na's side, firmly supports the credibility of 'Married Woman Killer.'

Gong Hyo-jin said, "As the drama moved into its later episodes, it became harder to express the character. I have mostly played people who feel familiar in everyday life, but this character had fantasy elements," adding, "I had a lot of pressure because I had to move between two completely different lives, a ordinary working mother and a ruthless killer. Even so, I wanted to show Yubo-na's struggle to protect her precious daily life."

Meanwhile, 'Married Woman Killer' is building tension as her husband Kwon Tae-seong and Lee Sang-yi's character move closer to the identity of Kingfisher. With the possibility growing that Yubo-na's hidden secret will be revealed, attention is turning to what impact the truth, as it closes in on each side, will have. MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Married Woman Killer' airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.