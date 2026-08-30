Song Kang and Lee Jun-young Bring the Visuals and the Fun... Their Bromance Rekindles After 7 Years in 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Song Kang and Lee Jun-young are throwing themselves into practice with passion to create the perfect performance.

In episode 2 of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' (written by Shin I-won, directed by Park Hyun-suk), which airs on the 30th, genius pianists Kang Bio (Song Kang) and Choi Jung-yo (Lee Jun-young) will take on the challenge of playing 'four hands' on a single piano.

Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo, who first met as contestants at a piano competition in childhood, have since walked very different paths. Kang Bio followed an elite track, entered the Korea Arts High School, and built his reputation as a pianist by standing out in various competitions. Choi Jung-yo, meanwhile, gave up music and spent years away from the piano while working to repay his father's debt.

The two boys, who seemed unlikely to cross paths again, were brought back together when Choi Jung-yo unexpectedly transferred to Korea Arts High School. Thanks to a suggestion from the school's chairman, Yoon Seon-ju, and famed pianist Do Hyun-soo, who recognized Choi Jung-yo's natural expressive ability and complete immersion in music, he was given another chance to return to the piano.

After meeting again, Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo will be assigned a four-hands project by their piano teacher, Do Hyun-soo, and are expected to become performance partners. Their only prior experience playing together was a playful piano session during a competition break seven years ago. As they reunite after all this time, curiosity is growing over whether they can deliver a successful four-hands performance.

Photos released in connection with the episode offer a glimpse of the pair's intense practice routine as they stay together all day to win their teacher's approval. Sitting side by side at a piano in a school practice room and studying the score, their bright expressions suggest that rehearsals are going smoothly.

Another eye-catching scene shows them taking their performance outdoors and busking in front of a crowd. Their dedication to practice, both on and off campus, is drawing attention as viewers wonder whether it will lead to a satisfying result.

The rehearsal diary of the two pianists, Song Kang and Lee Jun-young, who reunite after seven years, can be seen in episode 2 of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 30th.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.