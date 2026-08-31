Kim Gi-yeol Casts Doubt on the 'Malja Show' Production Team: "They Seem to Have Booked Me Because I'm Close to ChimChakMan and Park Jeong-min"

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Comedian Kim Gi-yeol and internet broadcaster Magic Park will appear on 'Malja Show.'

The August 31 episode of KBS2's 'Malja Show' will feature KBS's 21st-generation comedian Kim Gi-yeol and internet broadcaster, dentist, and magician Magic Park, who will empathize with audience members burdened by anger.

Kim Gi-yeol, who is close friends with 'Malja Grandma' Kim Young-hee and MC Jung Bum-kyoon, draws laughter from the moment he appears by saying, "I'm extremely angry." Hearing this, Kim Young-hee fires back, "I'm a little angry today too." Their cheerful, true-friend chemistry turns the studio into a sea of laughter.

Kim Gi-yeol also questions the reason he was invited. He says, "I think they booked me because I'm friends with creator ChimChakMan and actor Park Jeong-min," adding, "Maybe they expected the two of them to make a surprise appearance if I was invited." Kim Young-hee then shouts, "Park Jeong-min, please come out!" The moment raises curiosity about whether everyone's wish actually came true.

Kim Gi-yeol also shares his own experience in response to a female audience member who says she struggles to tolerate injustice. He recalls how, several years ago on 'Gag Concert,' he took the lead for junior comedians Im Woo-il and Kwak Bum. Attention is now focused on whether there were any aftereffects and how the juniors reacted to his actions.

Magic Park reveals that he was the longest-running ordinary person to appear on 'Laughter Club 2.' He says he became close with Kim Gi-yeol during that period and has maintained their friendship for nearly 20 years. However, the two remember the moment they first became friends a little differently, which adds to the humor.

Magic Park, who is well known as a fan of the Hanwha Eagles, says that while watching baseball with viewers on his internet broadcast, he once let loose with a string of curses at a player on the opposing team. He then shares an interesting story about how that incident unexpectedly led to a pizza commercial deal. The full story will be revealed in the broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Malja Show' airs at 9:30 p.m. on the 31st.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.