Hyun Bin Fires a Blunt Comment at Yoo Jae-suk's Body: "You've Gotten Thinner" — Turns Out He's His 'Triceps Mentor' ('Whenever Possible')

Photo provided by SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] A surprising connection between Yoo Jae-suk and Hyun Bin as 'workout buddies' is set to be revealed.

In SBS's 'Whenever Possible,' which airs on September 1, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, and guests Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan visit Anyang.

When Yoo Jae-suk meets Hyun Bin that day, he is surprised by the actor's changed build and says, "Bin, do you like bread more now?" He then reveals their past connection, saying, "Hyun Bin and I used to sweat it out together. We worked out at the same gym, and Bin even helped me with my triceps."

When Yoo Jae-suk shows Hyun Bin his triceps, Hyun Bin fires back, "You seem even thinner than you were back then." The two, who once trained at the same gym, are expected to bring laughter with their banter as they reunite on the variety show.

Hyun Bin's competitive spirit will also be on display. Making his first-ever appearance on a variety show in his 23-year career, he jumps into the games enthusiastically as soon as the mission begins. He looks for loopholes in the rules and, together with Woo Do-hwan, tries to negotiate with the production team.

As the two keep heading toward the production team, Yoo Jae-suk reacts, saying, "Why do they keep going over to the production team?" Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan are expected to create tension with the staff in order to complete the mission, showing a different side from previous guests.

SBS's 'Whenever Possible' is a variety program that finds small pockets of free time in everyday life and brings luck to ordinary people. Hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, it airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.