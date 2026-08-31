Song Kang and Lee Jun-young's rescue narrative unfolds... 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' hits a peak rating of 6.9% in just two episodes

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Viewers were swept up in the chemistry between Song Kang and Lee Jun-young.

In the second episode of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' (written by Shin Yi-won, directed by Park Hyun-suk), which aired on the 30th, Kang Bio (Song Kang) and Choi Jung-yo (Lee Jun-young) grew from classmates into piano partners and built an unbreakable friendship.

After realizing that Choi Jung-yo was the same boy he had met at a childhood competition, Kang Bio became concerned about the bullying Choi, a transfer student, was facing from troublemakers at school. He even caused a scene when he spotted Choi working part-time at a convenience store to make ends meet, and at school he went so far as to throw the sheet music Choi had treasured out the window.

After Choi Jung-yo was dragged before the school violence committee following the fight, Kang Bio could not simply walk away from his difficult situation. He picked up the sheet music and neatly placed it on the desk, then handed the school CCTV footage of the troublemakers' earlier actions at the convenience store, helping Choi avoid expulsion.

However, because the school violence case had shaken the campus, questions were also raised about Choi Jung-yo's selection as a scholarship student, leaving him with the burden of proving through his skills that he had not received special treatment. In response, Do Hyun-soo (Kim Joo-heon), the person who led Choi's transfer and his piano teacher, came up with a clever plan: he paired Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo as performance partners for Korea Arts High School's regular concert, set to take place a month later, so they could cover each other's weaknesses and bring out each other's strengths.

Under Do Hyun-soo's special order, Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo began preparing for their four-hands performance, but their practice got off to a rocky start. Choi kept making excuses and repeatedly broke his practice appointments with Kang, while Kang grew disappointed, believing that Choi was taking music too lightly.

Meanwhile, the troublemakers showed no remorse and instead targeted Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo at the same time, provoking both of them. Choi Jung-yo spotted glass shards hidden in a desk drawer first and saved Kang Bio from nearly injuring his hand, and Kang, enraged by the students' outrageous behavior, barely regained his composure after Choi stopped him.

This incident opened the door to honest conversation between the two. Choi Jung-yo confessed that he had become afraid of stepping onto the stage at some point, and Kang Bio understood why when he recalled the tragedy on the day of a competition they had once entered together, when Choi's mother died in the audience. If Choi could not overcome his fear of the stage, their four-hands performance would also fall apart.

After much thought, Kang Bio filled a small auditorium with countless candles and called Choi Jung-yo there. At first, Choi hesitated at Kang's suggestion that they face stage fright in front of the many candles, which resembled the gaze of an audience, but he soon steadied himself. At last, the two began practicing their four-hands piece.

As Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo spent more time practicing together, Kang tried another solution to help Choi overcome his stage fright: busking in a public square. By telling Choi to focus only on his own sound, he helped peel away another layer of fear. As applause and cheers poured in after the performance, Kang Bio and Choi Jung-yo smiled brightly at each other, showing how much stronger their friendship had become and raising expectations for the harmony they will create in the future.

Episode 2 of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' which aired that day, recorded average nationwide ratings of 5.9% and a peak of 6.6%, while in the Seoul metropolitan area it posted an average of 6.1% and a peak of 6.9%. The drama saw a sharp rise and ranked No. 1 in its time slot among cable and general programming channels. It also took first place among cable and general programming channels in the 2049 demographic, tvN's key target audience, both nationwide and in the Seoul area. (Based on paid platforms combining cable, IPTV, and satellite / provided by Nielsen Korea)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.