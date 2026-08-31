Kim Yoo-jung to Play a Spy Planted by the Independence Army... Will '100 Days of Lies' Open a New Chapter in Spy Romance?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Yoo-jung is set to return to the small screen this October as a spy.

tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies,' which premieres on October 10 at 9:10 p.m., released a stealth teaser on the 29th showing Lee Ga-gyeong, played by Kim Yoo-jung, disguising herself as a translator for the Government-General of Chōsen after starting out as Keijō's top pickpocket.

'100 Days of Lies' is expected to deliver a fresh blend of entertainment and emotion through its unique premise of interpretation, which reveals a speaker's truth, lies, and secrets at the same time, and its story of a spy planted deep inside enemy territory by the independence army.

Director Yu In-sik, who has earned public acclaim for his outstanding work on the 'Dr. Romantic' series and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' is helming the project, while writer Ryu Bo-ri, known for her delicate and moving script in 'Do You Like Brahms?,' is in charge of the screenplay. Kim Yoo-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng, Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Ki-young, Choi Deok-moon, Seo Jung-yeon, Kim Do-hyun, and Kim In-kwon also join the cast, raising expectations for a polished production with strong performances and chemistry.

The newly released stealth teaser raises curiosity and tension as it hints at Lee Ga-gyeong's infiltration of the Government-General of Chōsen after becoming a spy. First, her sly acting and dazzling pickpocketing skills as she moves through Keijō Station as Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim Yoo-jung) are striking enough to make her seem like the city's best.

As she says, "I will definitely go to America," there is only one reason she earns money: to make her dream of leaving for the United States come true. One day, Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo), with whom she became entangled from their very first uncomfortable encounter as pickpocket target and target, makes her an irresistible offer: "I'll send you to America. Go into the Government-General." Lee Ga-gyeong then enters the Government-General of Chōsen as a spy through a life-or-death deal. Most of all, the scene in which Lee Ga-gyeong introduces herself with a casual lie, saying she is "translator trainee Geum Seo-hee," and faces interpreter Sato Hideo (Park Jin-young), who looks at her with distrust and suspicion, heightens anticipation for the dangerous yet brilliant story that will unfold there over 100 days.

Kim Yoo-jung plays Lee Ga-gyeong, the top pickpocket in Keijō who goes undercover at the Government-General of Chōsen for 100 days as a translator trainee. While saving money desperately to leave for America, she infiltrates the Government-General as a spy for the independence army. Park Jin-young transforms into Sato Hideo, the adopted son of the Chief of Civil Affairs, and also Kim Tae-woong, a trusted elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen. He returns to Chōsen after more than 10 years and takes on a major mission as an interpreter.

Kim Hyun-joo plays Yoo So-ran, a sharpshooter for the anti-Japanese group Gukukdan who takes up a gun for revenge, while Lee Moo-saeng portrays Yu Philip, a Keijō correspondent for an American newspaper who pressures the Chief of Civil Affairs for the independence of the homeland. Jin Seon-kyu appears as Sato Shinichiro, the second-in-command at the Government-General of Chōsen who will do anything to rise in status, and the top target of Gukukdan.

'100 Days of Lies' is a 100-day spy romance about the top pickpocket in Keijō who becomes a spy and an elite interpreter at the Government-General of Chōsen who meet in the heart of enemy territory. The series stars Kim Yoo-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo, Lee Moo-saeng, and Jin Seon-kyu. It is written by Ryu Bo-ri, who also wrote 'Do You Like Brahms?' and 'Trolley,' and directed by Yu In-sik, known for 'Dr. Romantic' and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' The first episode airs on October 10 at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.