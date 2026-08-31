Lee Joon-hyuk's Eyes Changed the Moment He Won the Lottery First Prize

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Lee Joon-hyuk is set to transform completely into a relatable Korean office worker.

On the 31st, TVING's original series "The Ordinary Jackpot" unveiled character stills showing the changed daily life of Gong Eun-tae, a rookie team leader who wins the lottery.

"The Ordinary Jackpot" tells the story of an office worker whose life is not changed dramatically by a sizable sum of money, but who begins to see work and people differently after suddenly coming into 1.3 billion won. The series is expected to deliver both warm empathy and lighthearted laughs. Director Yoon Young-bin, who showcased his stylish directing in the film "Gangneung," wrote and directed the drama, raising expectations.

The newly released photos hint at a dramatic turning point in Gong Eun-tae's once ordinary daily life.

In one image, Gong Eun-tae looks exhausted as he waits to go to work. The accumulated fatigue of a man who has swallowed his frustration through a grueling office life comes through clearly. Though he rose to team leader faster than others, Gong Eun-tae is still busy getting through each day while being pushed around from above and below. The sudden arrival of luck from the sky, and the new life that may follow, make his story even more intriguing.

His eyes widen in disbelief at the unbelievable reality, and even after facing his jackpot moment, Gong Eun-tae turns back toward the office. His changed gaze heightens curiosity. Why does he keep going to work? With 1.3 billion won as a kind of emotional insurance, his office life is becoming even more intriguing.

Describing Gong Eun-tae as "an ordinary office worker who lives more diligently and sincerely than anyone else," Lee Joon-hyuk added, "He may seem frustrating to some people, but he is a character who fights hard and does his best in the work he is responsible for," further building anticipation.

Lee Joon-hyuk is expected to delicately portray Gong Eun-tae's emotional changes after the unexpected event of winning the lottery. "I prepared for it with the feeling of welcoming guests into a drama," he said. "I thought a lot about the synergy with the actors who bring good energy to our drama, and about making sure Eun-tae's subtle emotional line would not stand out too much," he explained, adding to the excitement.

"The Ordinary Jackpot," adapted from Seo In-ha's web novel of the same name, is a Korean office drama about a team leader who is pushed around every day, wins first prize in the lottery, and goes to work with a different mindset while carrying 1.3 billion won instead of a resignation letter. Lee Joon-hyuk, Seo Hyun-woo, Oh Dae-hwan, and Park Bo-kyung star in the series, while director Yoon Young-bin, who helmed the film "Gangneung," wrote and directed it. It will be released exclusively on TVING on September 10 at 6 p.m., and will premiere on tvN on the 14th at 9 p.m.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.