Song Kang’s performance on the piano in 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' is 'a scam'... He perfectly captures the eerie obsession and the pianist’s sensitivity

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Song Kang captivated viewers in just two episodes with his richly layered emotional performance.

In tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' which premiered on the 29th, Song Kang transformed into perfectionist pianist Kang Bio and delivered an impressive performance.

Kang Bio made a powerful first appearance on the competition stage, fully absorbed in playing the piano despite an injury that left blood dripping from his fingers. He left a strong impression by revealing the chilling obsession hidden behind his cold exterior. Then, when his long-desired mentor Do Hyun-soo offered him a lesson on the condition that he perform 'four hands' with Choi Jung-yo, the story began in earnest.

Kang Bio later headed to an outdoor busking stage to pull Choi Jung-yo, who had shut himself away because of trauma, back into the world. He firmly stopped Jung-yo as he tried to run away, and with a deep sincerity beneath his cool demeanor, he awakened him and changed the dynamic between the two. His intense gaze, which made the anxious Jung-yo focus only on him while he held Jung-yo’s shoulder, heightened the tension between the characters.

During the outdoor ensemble performance that followed, Kang Bio showed a brief sense of relief at Jung-yo’s first note, then deepened the immersion by portraying the process of becoming fully absorbed in the music through subtle facial changes and performance. The delicate emotional arc, from anxiety to relief and then to being swept away by the music in an instant, captured Kang Bio’s psychology and made the scene even more compelling. After sunset, the moment when the two fell asleep on an empty subway, leaning their shoulders and heads against each other in exhaustion, left a quiet lingering impression of the calm that comes after an emotional outburst.

In 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' Song Kang not only created the sharp, sensitive atmosphere unique to a pianist, but also gave depth to Kang Bio’s lack and pain, which he keeps hidden from others. From the fleeting wavering in his eyes as he pushed others away coldly to the fierce intensity that burned before the piano, he conveyed the character’s inner temperature without a single line of dialogue and made Kang Bio stand out even more clearly.

Song Kang, who previously said he decided to join the project because he was so drawn to it that he kept thinking about it even after reading another script, said, "I always wondered how I could express Bio’s feelings, and I had many conversations with the director." He also revealed how deeply he studied the character. Since the piano is the drama’s central device, he added, "I took lessons before filming to handle fast-tempo classical pieces, and even during filming I tried to catch the gestures and habits seen in performance videos," showing that he carefully learned not only the playing itself but also the movements and habits of a pianist.

That kind of thought and effort for the character became the foundation for completing Kang Bio. Song Kang steadily built the emotions of a character who contains both coldness and heat through changes in his eyes and facial expressions, anchoring the drama. Attention is now turning to what changes Kang Bio will face in his relationship with Choi Jung-yo, and to the new side of Song Kang that he will continue to portray.

'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' is a drama about the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of young people who meet at an arts high school for musical prodigies. It stars Song Kang, Lee Jun-young, and Jang Gyu-ri. The script was written by Shin I-won, who also wrote 'Green Mothers' Club' and 'Don't Call Me Ma'am,' and the drama was directed by Park Hyun-suk, known for 'Just Dance,' 'Stranger 2,' 'Song of the Bandits,' and 'Knock-Off.'

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.