Hyunri, Why Did She Only Meet the Rom-Com Genre Now? A Youth Romance Blossomed in "My Bias, My Boss"

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Actress Hyunri has emerged as a new "rom-com queen" who keeps viewers fully invested.

Through tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama "My Bias, My Boss," Hyunri has conquered the rom-com genre and announced the arrival of an all-time lovable female lead. As Darum (Hyunri) develops feelings for the biggest variable in her life, Kang Ha-gi (Kang Hoon), the drama is building a pink-hued mood.

At the beginning of the series, Ha-gi was a difficult person for Darum to deal with because she wanted to make a good impression on him in order to fulfill her dream of becoming a successful fan. From a face mark left on his shirt to a bar incident and even an intrusion into the CEO's office, he unintentionally caused one mishap after another, making his company life anything but smooth. His cold, indifferent demeanor made Darum even more cautious.

As they spent more time together, however, Darum began to feel at ease around Ha-gi. There was even a misunderstanding that she was a spy for SE Industries, but Ha-gi always responded to Darum's sincerity. He carefully recognized her bright, positive nature, as well as her passion and determination to keep giving her best no matter how hard things got.

At the same time, something began to change inside Darum as well. She discovered the kind and delicate side hidden behind Ha-gi's expressionless face, and his unexpectedly different charms started to feel exciting. That curiosity gradually turned into interest, then interest into fluttering feelings.

In that way, Darum slowly fell for Ha-gi. The feelings that had quietly grown without her even realizing it had become far too large to ignore. In difficult moments, she found hope and courage in his warmth, and at the same time came face to face with feelings she had not known before. The scene in which she finally confesses her love and kisses him drew cheers from viewers.

Hyunri carefully built up Darum's emotional arc step by step, adding convincing depth to the character's story. With subtle adjustments in her gaze, expressions, and breathing, she naturally portrayed Darum's transformation. Her lively performance, which breathed life into the character, deepened the relationship between the two and kept viewers completely absorbed.

Now that the drama has just begun to ignite a mutual romance and the two have started to see each other as someone special, their love story is drawing strong anticipation. Viewers can continue to follow whether she will keep walking only on a flower path as a true "rom-com queen" in tvN's "My Bias, My Boss," which airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.