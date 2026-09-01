Car, the Garden Hates Hiking, but Could He Be the Ace at the End? A Twist on a Steep Climb in 'Take a Hike!'

Photo courtesy of Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Car, the Garden, Dowoon of DAY6, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan of ALLDAY PROJECT are set to begin their final hike.

Netflix variety show "Take a Hike!" will release episodes 9 and 10 on the 1st. The show follows Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan as they take on a winter climb despite having little interest in hiking.

Before leaving Ulsan Metropolitan City, the group known as the descent club visits Tarzzan's family home. In celebration of the Lunar New Year holiday, they spend time with Tarzzan's family and enjoy a day unlike any of their previous hikes.

A second challenge is also held to avoid hiking. After losing the previous game, the four return to compete for the "km badge," which offers a free pass to the program if they reach 100 kilometers.

Their final hike then begins. Having climbed several snowy mountains so far, the four set out in a lighter mood now that this is their last one. In particular, Car, the Garden delivers an unexpected performance at the final hiking spot, which features a steep incline.

How Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan, who have grown closer through their time on the mountain, will finish their final hike is another point to watch.

Producer Park Hyun Yong said, "In the latter half, a desperate and intense battle to escape hiking unfolds, and unexpected laughs and twists are set to be revealed."

Episodes 9 and 10 of "Take a Hike!" will be released on Netflix on the 1st.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.