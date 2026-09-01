Kim Dae-ho Continues Mentoring Younger Colleagues Even After Leaving MBC... Gives Park So-young an Entertainment Talk Lesson on 'Where Is My Home'

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Kim Dae-ho, the original "son of Yangpyeong County," heads out to inspect homes in Yangpyeong County. As he faces off against his junior MBC announcer Park So-young for the title of "Yangpyeong representative," he even gives a live demonstration as a veteran variety-show personality.

On the MBC program "Where Is My Home," airing on the 3rd, Kim Dae-ho, announcer Park So-young, and Yang Se-chan will travel to Yangpyeong County to inspect properties.

That day, Kim Dae-ho appears as the "original son of Yangpyeong County." Park So-young joins as the "rising daughter of Yangpyeong County" after her parents settled there, and the two spar over who truly represents the area. Yang Se-chan also joins the trip, calling himself a "Yangpyeong Yang."

Before the property tour, Park So-young asks the hosts for advice on how to naturally join in entertainment-style conversations. Kim Dae-ho, a senior at the MBC announcer bureau, steps in to demonstrate. The hosts then set up a spontaneous scenario and run a talk simulation for Park So-young.

The first place the three visit is a second home located at the foot of Yongmunsan in Yangpyeong-eup. It is a mobile house prepared by the owner, who runs a flower shop, for a five-days-in-the-city, two-days-in-the-country lifestyle. The yard is filled with a variety of flowers and plants.

While touring the house, Park So-young reveals that she once learned flower arranging while dreaming of starting a flower shop. She then tells Kim Dae-ho and Yang Se-chan to come to her if they ever need flowers for a girlfriend.

The program also reveals how Park So-young's family settled in Yangpyeong County. Her parents left life in Seoul and began a country lifestyle after her father, who had a strong interest in farming, inspired the move. They first lived in a mobile house and later settled permanently in Yangpyeong County after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jang Dong-min sympathizes with the family's experience, saying, "If you have a dream, you should start by living in a mobile house." The broadcast will also reveal why Park So-young's parents chose Yangpyeong County over several other rural relocation destinations.

The Yangpyeong County episode of MBC's "Where Is My Home" airs at 10 p.m. on the 3rd.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.