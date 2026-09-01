"Not because of a huge signing bonus": Ryu Jun-yeol on joining Galaxy, his conviction as a filmmaker

Photo = Netflix

[Sportschosun] Actor Ryu Jun-yeol, who refuses to stand still, has presented a new vision.

Ryu Jun-yeol, who plays Moon Jae in the Netflix series Mousetrap, a man who loses everything overnight and has his identity stolen, met with Sportschosun on the morning of the 1st in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul. He spoke about returning with Mousetrap and the passion he poured into the project.

Mousetrap is a chase thriller about a novelist whose name, face, and life are all taken away by a mysterious being called the rat, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the rat's identity. Adapted into a series from Ludvico's webtoon of the same name, which was inspired by the folktale "The Rat That Ate Fingernails," the show used the desperation of becoming a fake in a modern society where identity verification is everything as its core mystery engine, delivering a fresh sense of immersion.

Mousetrap is especially notable for Ryu Jun-yeol's bold transformation. He took on his first-ever dual role since his debut, playing both a reclusive novelist stripped of his identity and the rat, a avenger who swallows up his life. He portrayed the protagonist's confused inner world, as he struggles to prove who he is, with layered and intense acting.

Photo = Netflix

On this day, Ryu said that the reaction around him after Mousetrap was released was unusually strong. "Compared with my other projects, I got a lot of calls from people around me. I received direct messages from many people," he said. "The most common reaction was, 'I have to go to work, but I can't because of you.' People also said things like, 'I have to work tomorrow, so I forced myself to stop watching.' I heard a lot of enthusiastic responses, and people also kept saying it was a great ending. This was a project where I could really feel the reaction from people around me. Fellow actors also got messages from friends they had not heard from in a while, or DMs. They said things like, 'I watched your show and couldn't take my eyes off it' and 'I'm rooting for you.' I also enjoy watching the parts of my own projects that I am not in. While watching Mousetrap, people kept telling me, 'You must have had a hard time,' but I did not think I struggled that much, and I was not on screen that often, so that reaction felt fresh."

He also reflected on the original work, saying, "I was offered this project before the entire ending had been revealed, so I was very curious about the story that came later. If a work just throws out clues and never pays them off, I do not think I could take it on. The original was excellent, and it contained many of the kinds of stories I wanted. I strongly felt its human story and the emotions we may have experienced in life. Some people say you do not need to watch it because it is different from the original, but I felt I had to watch it because I was curious. Of course, the ending of Mousetrap was different from the original, but the original was really fun too."

Mousetrap Ryu Jun-yeol as Je Moon-jae in Mousetrap. Cr. Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix © 2026

Speaking about Mousetrap, which follows a man whose life has been stolen, he said, "When I read books on philosophy, they ask questions like, 'How would you define yourself?' That made me think a lot. I cannot define myself simply as an actor, and I cannot define myself as someone's son either. If you strip away the philosophical side of what defines me, and even the surface-level things like an ID card or a bank account, there is not much left. That was frightening. I feel a quiet fear when I imagine becoming someone who is not myself in this world. Right now, many people know me as an actor, but at some point, if I stop working, they may not even recognize me as one. Looking at that, I keep thinking about how I should define myself." He added, "Whether I am holding a photo exhibition or working on a project, I feel like I am constantly learning what a human being is, what a person is, and what makes us different from animals. I still have homework to do, and I do not think that homework will ever end. Of course, there are times when I want to take back things I said in the past, but I think I am someone who keeps learning."

"The best compliment these days, I think, is when people say, 'It feels like it has to be you.' That is also the kind of acting I pursue. In that sense, I feel good when people describe my acting as natural," he said. "But as time goes by, when I take on a project, I ask myself why I should do it. If it is something someone else could do just as well, I end up not taking it. I want to do what others cannot, and I still choose projects and act with that mindset. I do not think I should go for something too obvious or easy, so I try even harder not to take the easy path."

Ryu also spoke about working with Sul Kyung-gu for the first time through Mousetrap. The two had built a close relationship while working under their former agency, C-JeS Entertainment. Ryu said, "When I started this project, both he and I had changes at our previous agencies. So on set, we talked a bit about our agencies too. What is interesting is that there had been a few chances for me to work with Sul Kyung-gu before. For whatever reason, it never worked out. But after our companies changed recently, it felt like I caught the last train and finally got to meet him in Mousetrap. I even thought maybe we had not met until now because we were meant to meet through this project."

He said, "I learned so much from Sul Kyung-gu through this project. In fact, if we had met earlier, I might not have learned as much. As I have worked, my perspective has broadened a bit, and meeting him at this timing taught me a lot about both his skills as an actor and his humanity." He added, "Everyone on set likes Sul Kyung-gu. I know not everyone in the public can like me, but I still want everyone on set to like me. I wanted everyone to be happy working with me and the project, and I think I learned a lot of that from Sul Kyung-gu."

Photo = Netflix

Ryu, who signed an exclusive contract with physical AI entertainment-tech company Galaxy Corporation in July, also spoke about change. Asked about joining the agency known as G-Dragon's label, he laughed and said it was "to keep pace with the AI era." He continued, "I am doing a lot of Korean films now, and I love them, but as I work on these projects, I also became interested in importing and distributing good films from overseas. I also became interested in producing Korean films. I had a lot of thoughts about that. Since last year, I have been going to theaters more often, and I have found many films I want to see, which made me want to watch even more movies. That is why I have recently been attending overseas film festivals. I am learning by holding meetings for imports, and in some cases, my partners are actually buying good films. I also became interested in production, and while looking for a place that could support that, I ended up talking with Galaxy Corporation. Starting my own film company felt burdensome, but I thought I could get help if it was Galaxy Corporation. I am currently working on writing with this agency, and I am learning by meeting many people. I am also getting advice from heads of other production companies."

He added, "The huge signing bonus people talk about had nothing to do with my decision to join the agency. Galaxy Corporation is already producing a lot of content and has the infrastructure in place. I thought I could get support for the production work I want to do actively. It is not the right time to announce it yet, but a partner recently bought a film, and we are preparing for distribution. I am also thinking about a YouTube channel to introduce films, and the company is helping me with the overall process."

On his interest in directing, he said, "When I bring up different ideas on set, directors sometimes ask me, 'Are you interested in directing too?' But I am not interested in directing yet. I want to make good work by developing strong ideas and plans, and I want to make the kinds of films I want to see." He added, "I want to keep watching good works in theaters. Even now, whenever I have time, I go to the cinema to watch films. Maybe because I studied film, I still want to make movies and live inside them. When I meet various filmmakers through festivals, I feel many different emotions. Sitting in a theater gives me a strange feeling. I can watch as many as five films in a day. Sometimes I even sleep in the theater, but even if I doze off and wake up, I still feel happy. Feeling that way made me think I should make films."

Mousetrap stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung. It was written by Lee Jae-gon, who wrote Special Affairs Team TEN and A Model Family, and directed by Kim Hong-sun, who helmed Voice, The Guest, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, and Dear Hongrang.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.