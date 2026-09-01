Ryu Jun-yeol: "Friends Who Watched 'Mousetrap' Said, 'I Can't Go to Work Because of You'" ('Mousetrap')

Photo = Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ryu Jun-yeol, 40, said, "I received a lot of reactions from people who said they couldn't go to work after watching 'Mousetrap.'"

Ryu Jun-yeol, who played Moon-jae in the Netflix series 'Mousetrap' written by Lee Jae-Gon and directed by Kim Hong-sun, met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the morning of the 1st and explained how he came to join the series.

Ryu spoke about the response from people around him after the release, saying, "Compared with my other projects, I got noticeably more calls and messages from people around me. I received a lot of direct reactions." He added, "The most common response was, 'I have to go to work, but I can't because of you.' People also said they had to force themselves to stop watching because they had work the next day. I heard a lot of comments about the ending being especially satisfying. I think this was the project where I felt the most direct reaction from people around me."

He continued, "Even my fellow actors got messages from friends they had not heard from in a while, or DMs. They said things like, 'I watched your show and was completely absorbed,' and 'I'm rooting for you.' I also tend to enjoy the parts of my own projects that I am not in. While watching 'Mousetrap,' people kept telling me, 'You must have had a hard time,' but I found that refreshing because I did not think I had struggled that much or appeared that often."

Above all, Ryu explained, "I was offered this project before the full ending was out, so I was very curious about the story in the second half. If a work just lays out clues without paying them off, I cannot take part in it. The original work is excellent, and it contained many of the stories I wanted to see. I strongly felt its human side and the emotions we might experience in life. Some people say you do not need to watch it because it is different from the original, but I felt I had to watch it out of curiosity before I could decide to do the project. Of course, the endings of the original and 'Mousetrap' were different, but the original was also really entertaining."

Adapted from Ludvico's webtoon of the same name, 'Mousetrap' is a chase thriller about a novelist who loses his name, face, and life to a mysterious being called Mousetrap, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the truth behind Mousetrap's identity. The series stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung. It was written by Lee Jae-Gon, known for 'TEN' and 'A Model Family,' and directed by Kim Hong-sun, known for 'Voice,' 'The Guest,' 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,' and 'Dear Hongrang.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.