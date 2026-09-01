Ryu Jun-yeol: "My first project with Sul Kyung-gu? It felt like I caught the last train" ('Mousetrap')

Photo = Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Ryu Jun-yeol, 40, said, "It felt destined, as if I had caught the last train, when I met Sul Kyung-gu."

In an interview on the afternoon of the 1st for the Netflix series 'Mousetrap' (written by Lee Jae-gon, directed by Kim Hong-sun), Ryu spoke about working with Sul Kyung-gu, who plays loan shark No Ja, and Lee Kyu-hyung, who plays detective Sun-yong, as he portrayed Moon Jae, a man who loses everything overnight and has his identity stolen.

Ryu said of Sul Kyung-gu, with whom he had long been under the same agency, C-JeS Studios, "As we started this project, both he and I had changes in our agencies. So we talked a bit about our agencies on set as well. In fact, there had been several chances for me to work with Sul Kyung-gu. For whatever reason, maybe because heaven did not allow it, those opportunities never came through. But after my company changed recently, I was able to meet Sul Kyung-gu on 'Mousetrap,' almost as if I had caught the last train. I even felt that we had not met all this time because we were meant to meet through this project."

He explained, "I learned so much from Sul Kyung-gu through this project. In fact, if we had met earlier, I might not have learned as much. As I worked, my perspective broadened, and meeting Sul Kyung-gu at this timing taught me a great deal about both his craft and his humanity as an actor." He added, "Everyone on set likes Sul Kyung-gu. I know not everyone in the public can like me, but I still hope everyone on set likes me. I wanted everyone to be happy working with me and the project, and I think I learned a lot about that from Sul Kyung-gu."

'Mousetrap,' adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Ludvico, is a chase thriller about a novelist who has his name, face, and life stolen by a mysterious being called Mousetrap, a loan shark trying to recover lost money, and a detective who pursues the truth behind Mousetrap's identity. The series stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung. It was written by Lee Jae-gon, who also wrote 'Special Affairs Team TEN' and 'A Model Family,' and directed by Kim Hong-sun, known for 'Voice,' 'The Guest,' 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,' and 'Dear Hongrang.'

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.