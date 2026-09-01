'Bloody Game X' Producer/Director Says, "Jang Dong-min Watched This Season, and I’d Love to See Dex Again"

'Bloody Game X' Producer/Director Jeon Chae-young. Photo courtesy of Wavve.

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Jeon Chae-young, the Producer/Director of 'Bloody Game X,' said she was unable to cast Season 3 winner Jang Dong-min and expressed her affection for Dex.

Jeon met with Sportschosun at Post Tower in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 1st and said, "I heard Jang Dong-min was monitoring it even though the show has a lot of footage." She added, "Dex is one of the people I think helped make 'BLOODY GAME X' a success, so I always want to see him again."

Wavve's original 'Bloody Game X' is an extreme survival competition where the strongest minds and bodies face off under unpredictable rules and a meticulously designed format. This season brought together representative players from Seasons 1, 2, and 3 on Team P1, P2 Team, and Team P3, while Team Challenger and the Rookie Team joined the lineup. A total of 20 contestants competed, and Kang Ji-hoo emerged as the final winner.

With so many former players returning, there were also some noticeable absences. Season 1 winner Lee Tae-gyun and Season 2 winner Park Ji-min took part, but Season 3 winner Jang Dong-min was not there this time.

When asked whether Jang Dong-min had been considered for the cast, Jeon said, "We did think about it," but added, "Realistically, it was completely impossible."

There is also curiosity about Jang Dong-min's feedback on this season. In particular, he is preparing a new brain-survival program for Netflix with Producer/Director Hyun Jung-wan, who directed the earlier installments of the series before 'BLOODY GAME X.'

Jeon said, "I haven't heard his direct feedback, but I was told he was monitoring it because he is doing another program." She added, "I heard he is watching it closely even though the show has a lot of footage."

Another figure who cannot be left out when discussing the 'BLOODY GAME X' series alongside Jang Dong-min is Dex. Appearing in Seasons 1 and 2, Dex helped drive the show's early buzz with his striking survival skills and strong on-screen presence.

Jeon also expressed regret that Dex could not join this season.

Jeon said, "I always think Dex is one of the people who helped make 'BLOODY GAME X' a success." She added, "I always want to see him again in another season. Personally, I was disappointed that he could not join this season."

She left the door open for next season's cast. Jeon said, "I'm also curious about what comes next for those who appeared for the first time this season." She added, "It's hard to name anyone in particular, but I also wonder what it would be like if people who appeared on other survival shows came onto 'BLOODY GAME X.'"

Jeong Bit, reporter

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.