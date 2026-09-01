Late Ahn Pan-seok's Final Work, "Love Doctor," Set for Disney+ Release on October 5

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] "Love Doctor," the final work of director Ahn Pan-seok, who has passed away, will be released on Disney+ next month.

"Love Doctor" (written by Min Hyo-jung and directed by Ahn Pan-seok) is the final work of director Ahn Pan-seok, who died on the 12th after a long battle with illness. Set to premiere on Disney+ on October 5, "Love Doctor" has already drawn viewers' attention through its teaser video.

The two mood teaser videos released so far capture the sweet romance chemistry between Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun, along with a strong autumn atmosphere. In the first video, the two walk together under one umbrella in the rain. It also features Minjae's confession to Eugene, played by Kim So-hyun: "You are like the sun to me. You're so hot," followed by Eugene's reply, "Now, don't worry about anything."

In the second video, the two sit side by side in the back of a bus and look at each other with youthful innocence, conveying the excitement of two young people who are awkward at love. Eugene keeps firing off questions such as, "Did you just suddenly want to see me?" "Do you like me that much?" and "What do you like about me so much?" Minjae's honest answers, "Because you're pretty. Cute and kind," bring a smile. From the way they look at each other to their naturally intertwined hands, the sweet romance chemistry between Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun raises expectations.

Even through the mood teaser videos alone, Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun have shown such natural romance chemistry that it is hard to believe this is their first time working together. They portray an unfinished youth romance between two young people who are inexperienced in love.

Choo Young-woo plays Minjae, a doctoral student who lost one leg to illness and gave up his dream of becoming a swimmer before finding a new life in robotics. Kim So-hyun transforms into Eugene, who is about to graduate from the Department of Clothing and Textiles but has been branded a troublemaker and blocked from entering graduate school. After meeting Minjae, she joins the robotics lab. The contrast between Minjae, a nerd who is comfortable with logic and formulas but awkward when it comes to emotions and love, and Eugene, a straightforward woman who moves toward love without hesitation, is expected to create a romance that is spicy, bitter, and sweet.

"Love Doctor" is directed by Ahn Pan-seok, who has delivered realistic romances with delicate emotional depth through melodramas such as "Something in the Rain" and "One Spring Night." The script is written by Min Hyo-jung, who has been widely loved for works including "Cats on the Roof" and "Full House."

Set in a special space called a robotics lab, the drama captures the excitement, anxiety, joy, and sorrow of love that everyone has experienced at least once. It also adds the colorful daily lives of graduate students, promising moments of empathy and warm laughter.

"Love Doctor" is a drama about the spicy, bitter, and sweet romance of two young people who meet in a robotics lab. One is a doctoral student who was once a swimmer in high school but lost one leg to illness. The other is a master's student who drifted after losing her career path and has now entered a new road. Starring Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun, the series is written by Min Hyo-jung, who penned "Cats on the Roof" and "Full House," and directed by Ahn Pan-seok of "Something in the Rain" and "One Spring Night." It will be released on Disney+ on October 5.

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.