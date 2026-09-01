Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung Become a 9-Year Couple... Cast in "Love Virus"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actors Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung will team up for a romance.

TVING original series "Love Virus" has cast Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung.

Jung Hae-in will play Ha Do-woon, a talented lawyer and the longtime boyfriend of Kang Chae-rin (Shin Se-kyung). Born as the only son of a wealthy family, Ha is a man who seems to have it all, from looks and ability to athleticism. He is determined to achieve whatever goal he sets. He is, in every sense, a perfect character. Attention is now on Jung Hae-in's transformation, as he is expected to delicately portray the comfort and emotional depth of a long-term relationship with a first love, along with the provocative tension created by the unusual setup of a "break time," despite his soaring popularity.

Shin Se-kyung, who has proven her wide acting range across genres as an irreplaceable public favorite, will play Kang Chae-rin, a dental clinic doctor and Ha Do-woon’s girlfriend who has stayed with her first love. Known for her striking beauty since her school days, Kang has a career as a dentist, a sexy and capable boyfriend, and a solid work-life balance. Yet she begins to question a life spent walking only one path. Through Kang Chae-rin, Shin is expected to show both the ease and maturity that come with a long relationship, as well as the charm of a bold and independent woman.

As if everything fits perfectly, Ha Do-woon and Kang Chae-rin were already thinking about marriage, just as a long-term couple would. But they make an unexpected decision. Since each has only ever dated the other, they decide to take a "break time" and meet new people freely, hoping to prevent any curiosity or lingering feelings for someone else from shaking their relationship after marriage.

With curiosity growing over whether their choice will become a remedy for a regret-free marriage or a poison that puts their love to the test, attention is also focused on the chemistry between Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung in their first project together. Viewers are looking forward to the pair’s on-screen chemistry, which will capture everything from the familiar comfort of a long-running couple to the shifting emotions that follow their bold decision.

Adding to the anticipation is the collaboration between director Kim Seok-yoon and writer Choi Soo-young, who will portray the couple’s ever-changing romance with greater nuance and realism. Kim has directed "Heavenly Ever After," "My Liberation Notes," and "The Light in Your Eyes" with a delicate and warm perspective, while Choi has brought realistic romance and colorful characters to life in "Love to Hate You" and "My ID is Gangnam Beauty." With the two creators, each known for a distinct style, joining forces, interest is high in how they will shape the romance unique to "Love Virus."

"Love Virus" is a romance drama about a 9-year couple whose first relationship is with each other. Before marriage, they decide to take a "break time" and meet new people so they can leave no lingering feelings for anyone else. Jung Hae-in and Shin Se-kyung star in the series. Choi Soo-young wrote the script, and Kim Seok-yoon directed it. The series will be released on TVING in 2027.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.