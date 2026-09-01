Nana Keeps Busy... Confirmed for 'Ma Teresa' After 'Scandal'

Photo = Netflix

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Netflix's series 'Ma Teresa' (written by Kwon Sora and Seo Jaewon, directed by Jang Young-woo) has cast Nana, Kim Dan and Jung Gun-joo and has begun production.

Netflix has confirmed production of 'Ma Teresa' and drawn attention by unveiling its fresh casting lineup featuring Nana, Kim Dan and Jung Gun-joo.

Ma Teresa (Nana), a criminal psychologist and professor, is asked to consult on notorious unsolved murder cases that once shocked the public. Her assistant Park Seol (Kim Dan), who has worked with her for a long time, craves Teresa's attention and helps investigate the cases. Meanwhile, her longtime friend and prosecutor Yoo Aram (Jung Gun-joo) keeps a wary eye on Park Seol, who stays close to Teresa. As Ma Teresa confronts and interrogates criminals herself and pieces together clues in each case, she begins to be swept up in unexpected emotions as she gets closer to the truth she has pursued for so long.

'Ma Teresa' is expected to deliver a fresh kind of genre entertainment by skillfully weaving together a thriller centered on unsolved cases and the subtle, intensifying emotions that flow between the characters throughout the process.

Photo = Netflix

Nana, who has shown a distinctive presence and expressive acting across genres in Netflix's 'Mask Girl' and 'Glitch,' as well as the films 'Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint,' 'Confession' and 'The Swindlers,' takes on the role of Ma Teresa, who digs into unsolved murder cases while carrying past trauma. Nana is expected to heighten the drama's immersion by portraying both the character's ruthless edge and her complex inner emotions.

Kim Dan, a rising star who has built up his acting skills through dramas such as 'The Winning Try' and 'Love Track: Kimchi,' will play Park Seol, Teresa's assistant who hides a secret behind his smile. Kim Dan is expected to bring fresh tension to the series by convincingly portraying the character's suppressed emotions and unpredictable side.

Jung Gun-joo, who has displayed stable acting and a wide range of charm in Netflix's 'Mercy for None,' the dramas 'A Week Before I Die' and 'Check-in Hanyang,' and the film 'Rebound,' will play Yoo Aram, Teresa's longtime friend and a prosecutor who helps her. Jung Gun-joo is expected to add depth to the relationships between the characters by naturally expressing delicate emotions.

Jang Young-woo, who has skillfully balanced a fantasy world and delicate emotional lines through works such as 'Queen of Tears' and 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,' will direct 'Ma Teresa.' Writers Kwon Sora and Seo Jaewon, known for delivering genre tension and highly immersive storytelling in Netflix's 'The Guest' and the drama 'The Guest,' are handling the script, creating a unique story for 'Ma Teresa.'

'Ma Teresa' follows a cold-blooded criminal psychologist and professor who, with the help of an assistant hiding secrets behind an innocent face and a longtime friend who is a prosecutor, digs into unsolved murder cases and comes face to face with long-buried truths and emotions. The series stars Nana, Kim Dan and Jung Gun-joo, with the script by Kwon Sora and Seo Jaewon of 'The Guest' and direction by Jang Young-woo of 'Queen of Tears' and 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.'

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.