"Watch closely—this is a fight between grown men"... Hyun Bin returns as the lonelier Baek Ki-tae in 'Made in Korea Season 2' (Comprehensive)

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Director Woo Min-ho and cast members Cha Hee, Roh Jae-won, Jung

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] "Watch closely—this is a fight between grown men!" The evolved political drama of desire, 'Made in Korea,' has returned to viewers worldwide with a deeper narrative.

A press conference for Disney+'s series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on the morning of September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Attending were Hyun Bin, who plays Baek Ki-tae, a man relentlessly advancing toward the summit amid a power vacuum; Jung Woo-sung, who plays Baek Ki-tae's longtime rival Jang Geon-young, who reappears after nine years; Woo Do-hwan, who plays Baek Ki-hyun, Baek Ki-tae's younger brother, torn by his brother's rampage; Seo Eun-soo, who plays Oh Ye-jin, a Busan District Prosecutors' Office investigator who becomes South Korea's first female prosecutor; Won Ji-an, who plays Ikeda Yuji, the adopted daughter of Ikeda, played by Lily Franky, who once joined forces with Baek Ki-tae; Jung Sung-il, who plays Cheon Seok-jung, who has firmly maintained his position as the No. 2 figure beside the VIP; Roh Jae-won, who plays Pyo Hak-soo, Baek Ki-tae's contemporary who rises to become director of the Busan branch of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA); Cha Hee, who plays Baek Ki-tae's younger sister Baek So-young; and director Woo Min-ho.

'Made in Korea Season 2' follows the perilous journey of its protagonist as he runs recklessly toward even greater desire nine years later. Released last December, 'Made in Korea' became a global megahit, ranking first in worldwide viewership among Disney+ Korean original releases in 2025, not only in South Korea but across the Asia-Pacific region. As a result, the second season, arriving about nine months later, is receiving enormous anticipation worldwide. Season 2 begins with Jang Geon-young, who lost to Baek Ki-tae in Season 1, reappearing after nine years. As wealth and power have grown even larger, the characters will confront one another for their beliefs and survival, intensifying their ambition, thirst for revenge and fierce conflicts.

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Woo Do-hwan, Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung posed for photos. Yeouido =

Hyun Bin addressed how Season 2 differs from the first, saying, "In Season 2, Baek Ki-tae has accumulated great wealth and risen to an even higher position, yet he still harbors greater desires. Forces and people emerge to stop his unchecked ascent, making him lonely at times and leading him to make even bolder choices. I worked to show these two sides of him."

Jung Woo-sung said, "Jang Geon-young is a man who has lost everything and fallen to rock bottom. Without even recognizing that his desire to bring down Baek Ki-tae stems from personal revenge, he becomes trapped in self-justification." Woo Do-hwan explained, "You will see a more mature Baek Ki-hyun. In Season 1, he was still a child, but in Season 2 he grows into an adult. We wanted to make viewers wonder what choice he will make."

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Seo Eun-soo posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Won Ji-an posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.02/

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Jung Sung-il posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Cha Hee posed for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.02/

Seo Eun-soo said, "I thought a lot about how fiercely Oh Ye-jin must have lived to become the first female prosecutor. She must have become much tougher. I tried to add strength through her voice and eyes. I wanted to return as Prosecutor Oh, more confident and reckless than in Season 1." Won Ji-an said, "I will show changes in both action and appearance in Season 2. I think viewers can look forward to seeing a character who runs toward her goal." Jung Sung-il noted, "The scope of his activities has changed. He will be shown as someone struggling with how to deal with Baek Ki-tae, who has grown far too powerful." Roh Jae-won said, "I thought a lot about how to play a director. I changed my appearance with a wig and tried to portray Pyo Hak-soo in a more three-dimensional way. Hyun Bin looks even cooler in Season 2, while I ended up looking even worse." Cha Hee added, "I return as a completely different Baek So-young from Season 1. Over the nine years, she became deeply involved in her older brother Baek Ki-tae's business, and her ambitions grew."

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Hyun Bin gave an interview. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.02/

Asked about the pressure surrounding Season 2's prospects, Hyun Bin admitted, "It's not that I feel no pressure. Because viewers responded positively to Season 1, I also hope they will enjoy Season 2. Season 2 tells a deeper story. Once the incident begins, it continues as one story through the end, so I think viewers will be able to immerse themselves in it and enjoy it more. I think Season 2 will be even more fun to watch."

While Season 1 focused on his conflict with Jang Geon-young, Hyun Bin had to portray more complex, multilayered emotions in Season 2 as his confrontation with his younger brother Baek Ki-hyun was added. He confessed, "In Season 1, I fought one person, Jang Geon-young, but in Season 2, Baek Ki-hyun became an even bigger challenge. Family was one of Baek Ki-tae's driving forces, but his younger brother gradually became a major obstacle within that family. I felt the relationship with Baek Ki-hyun much more intensely. I struggled greatly with how to express it and make it convincing. There were many scenes in which I had to confront someone wherever I went, so I often felt alone and isolated during filming."

Woo Do-hwan, who plays Baek Ki-hyun and whose previously unrevealed backstory is disclosed in Season 2, said, "In Season 1, people often said he seemed like a younger brother going through middle-school puberty. Season 2 reveals why Baek Ki-hyun came to have those feelings. I think viewers will see a somewhat stronger Baek Ki-hyun than in Season 1. The set of 'Made in Korea' was always enjoyable. I often thought it would be nice to have an older brother like Hyun Bin in real life."

Seo Eun-soo, returning as the tougher prosecutor Oh Ye-jin, revealed, "I started by changing my hairstyle. In Season 1, I had a curly hippie perm, but this time I gave it a natural wave. I tried copying Princess Diana's hairstyle. I had lost a lot of weight for Season 1, but the prosecutor in Season 2 needed to look sturdy, so I gained weight by eating as much as I wanted. I think I will appear a little fuller. On set, I even hypnotized myself by saying, 'I am not intimidated by men,' to project a stronger image."

A press conference for the Disney+ series 'Made in Korea Season 2' was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Director Woo Min-ho gave an interview. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man

Director Woo Min-ho said, "Season 2 moves forward as one story. If Season 1 was like a fight among children, Season 2 can be seen as a fight among adults." He added, "This story takes place between December 6, 1979, and just before the December 12 incident. While films such as 'The Man Standing Next' and '12.12: The Day' tell the stories of people deeply involved in the events, 'Made in Korea Season 2' focuses on fictional characters who do not directly intervene in them. Even the same events will look different."

Regarding Season 3, he joked, "After 'Made in Korea Season 2,' there is '12.12: The Day,' so I think you can just watch '12.12: The Day.' I haven't spoken with director Kim Sung-soo, but chronologically, the stories should connect naturally."

'Made in Korea Season 2' stars Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il and Roh Jae-won. Park Eun-kyo returned as the screenwriter, while Woo Min-ho directed the series, as in the previous season. Two episodes will be released every week on Disney+ starting September 9.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.