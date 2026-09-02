‘Made in Korea Season 2’ Seo Eun-soo: "I gained weight by eating to my heart’s content to portray a robust prosecutor"

A production presentation for the Disney+ series ‘Made in Korea Season 2’ was held on September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Seo Eun-soo is giving an interview. Yeouido—Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Seo Eun-soo said, "I ate to my heart’s content and gained weight to portray a robust prosecutor."

A production presentation for Disney+’s series ‘Made in Korea Season 2’ (written by Park Eun-kyo and directed by Woo Min-ho) was held on the morning of September 2 at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The event was attended by Hyun Bin, who plays Baek Ki-tae, a man charging relentlessly toward the pinnacle amid a vacuum of absolute power; Jung Woo-sung, who plays Jang Geon-young, his longtime nemesis returning after nine years; Woo Do-hwan, who portrays Baek Ki-hyun, Baek Ki-tae’s younger brother, torn by his brother’s rampage; Seo Eun-soo, who plays Oh Ye-jin, an investigator at the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office who becomes South Korea’s first female prosecutor; Won Ji-an, who plays Ikeda Yuji, the adopted daughter of Ikeda, played by Lily Franky, who once joined forces with Baek Ki-tae; Jung Sung-il, who portrays Cheon Seok-jung, a man who has firmly maintained his position as the second-in-command beside the VIP; Roh Jae-won, who plays Pyo Hak-soo, Baek Ki-tae’s contemporary who rises to become director of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency’s Busan branch; Cha Hee, who plays Baek So-young, Baek Ki-tae’s younger sister; and director Woo Min-ho.

Seo Eun-soo, returning as the hardened prosecutor Oh Ye-jin, revealed, "I started by changing my hairstyle. In Season 1, I had a curly hippie perm, but this time I gave it a natural wave. I tried to recreate the hairstyle of Diana, Princess of Wales. I had lost a lot of weight in Season 1, but the prosecutor in Season 2 needed a more robust appearance, so I gained weight by eating to my heart’s content. I think I’ll appear a little plumper. On set, I even hypnotized myself by saying, ‘I’m not intimidated by men,’ to project a stronger image."

‘Made in Korea Season 2’ follows the perilous journey of its protagonist as he runs recklessly toward an even greater desire nine years later. Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and Roh Jae-won star in the series. Park Eun-kyo returns as the screenwriter, while Woo Min-ho again directs. Two episodes will be released each week on Disney+, beginning September 9.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.