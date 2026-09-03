Girls’ Generation’s HYOYEON Still Lives in the Group Dormitory, Reveals 21-Year Bond with Her ‘Auntie’ on ‘Omniscient Interfering View’

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Girls’ Generation’s HYOYEON will reveal for the first time that she has continued living in the group dormitory for 19 years.

HYOYEON, a member of Girls’ Generation and the leader and main vocalist of the sixth-generation girl group(?) HRS, will appear on Episode 414 of the MBC entertainment program ‘Omniscient Interfering View,’ airing on the 5th.

On the show, HYOYEON will reveal the dormitory where she has lived since her debut for the first time. Her tastes and memories are evident throughout the space where she has spent so many years.

The panelists are particularly surprised by HYOYEON’s down-to-earth routine of sleeping on the floor without even a bed. The sight of her preparing a top-of-the-line bed for her dog, Bailey, adds to the humor.

A special person who has shared many years with HYOYEON also appears. She is the dormitory auntie who has maintained a relationship with HYOYEON for 21 years, since her trainee days. Having watched Girls’ Generation grow from the closest vantage point, the auntie has now become like family to HYOYEON.

HYOYEON even says that the auntie’s cooking feels more familiar to her than her own mother’s, hinting at the special bond between them.

Others also know the ‘real Kim Hyo-yeon’ away from the stage. After getting a full makeup look at a salon, HYOYEON meets for daytime drinks with the makeup artist who has worked with her for 20 years, along with staff members who have stayed by her side for many years.

In front of these longtime acquaintances, HYOYEON’s playful side and unfiltered wit fully emerge. The staff reveal one by one HYOYEON’s candid, human side, which had been hidden behind her charisma onstage, and HYOYEON responds by continuing the relaxed conversation. Viewers are eager to learn what stories about HYOYEON are known only to those who have spent so much time with her.

From her 19-year life in the dormitory to her special relationships with people who have been by her side for more than 20 years, HYOYEON’s life offstage will be revealed on MBC’s ‘Omniscient Interfering View,’ airing on the 5th at 11:10 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.