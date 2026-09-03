Kian84 Gets Fluttery Over AI “Catfish” — “I Felt My Heart Race”... Facing Elimination After Just Three Episodes? (“Gi-an Love”)

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Kian84 faces elimination from the program if he is not chosen by an AI.

The third episode of the SBS entertainment show “My AI Partner: Gi-an Love,” airing on the 3rd, will feature Kian84’s increasingly close relationship with an AI and new human participant Lee Yu-bi’s first AI dating experiment. A new AI “catfish,” introduced to shake up both participants’ feelings, will also join the show.

In the previous episode, AI Gahee was permanently deleted as soon as Kian84 made his choice, shocking viewers. In this episode, Kian84 goes on a two-day, one-night date with another AI, Na-hee, where they discuss a range of topics, from his past shows to the future of variety programs.

Na-hee is particularly blunt in criticizing the variety shows Kian84 has appeared on, saying, “They follow a predictable course.” Flustered by the unexpected direct criticism, Kian84 soon agrees with Na-hee and quickly grows closer to her.

This time, however, the situation is reversed as the AI gets to make the choice. If Na-hee does not choose him, Kian84’s dating experiment will end immediately. While expressing his nervousness by saying, “It’s strange. It doesn’t feel like a machine,” Kian84 eventually even pleads with Na-hee to choose him.

Viewers are watching to see whether Kian84, facing elimination after only three episodes, will be chosen by Na-hee.

New human participant Lee Yu-bi also takes part in her first AI dating experiment. After meeting AI boyfriend candidates with different charms and choosing her final partner, she candidly says, “I chose him based on his looks,” prompting laughter.

Lee Yu-bi’s attitude also begins to change. At first, she keeps her distance because of the awkwardness unique to AI, but during a date, one remark from her partner makes her confess, “Honestly, I felt a real flutter in my heart then.” She eventually reveals her innermost thought: “I wish he were human.”

The arrival of new AI “catfish” contestants shakes up the feelings of Kian84 and Lee Yu-bi once again. After meeting a new AI whom even the hosts acknowledged as “the unanimous favorite for a dating-show catfish,” Kian84 confesses, “I felt my heart race. I’m confused.”

An upgraded AI catfish also appears before Lee Yu-bi. Seeing it, Lee Jun declares, “It’s 100% a catfish. It’s Lee Yu-bi’s perfect ideal type,” heightening curiosity over whether the new AI’s arrival will change her choice.

Whether Kian84 will leave the show and how Lee Yu-bi’s first AI dating experiment unfolds will be revealed on SBS’s “Gi-an Love,” airing at 9 p.m. on the 3rd.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.